Dallas craft beer pioneer Deep Ellum Brewing is closing tap room
A craft beer pioneer in Dallas is shutting down its tap room: Deep Ellum Brewing, founded nearly 13 years ago in the neighborhood that sported its name, it closing its tap room and brewhouse.
However, according to an announcement from the brewery, they'll still be selling the beer.
"After 12+ amazing years of brewing and serving our beers in Deep Ellum, we've made the difficult decision to close our taproom and brewhouse and move production of the beer to other facilities in our network," their statement said. "Deep Ellum beers will continue to be produced and distributed to our wholesale partners and there will be no reduction in supply or availability."
The closure of the taproom follows the closure of their kitchen in fall 2023.
Deep Ellum Brewing was founded in 2011, one of the first craft beer brewers in Dallas, on what was then a remote edge of Deep Ellum — a situation that has changed dramatically, with much development surrounding the location, including an apartment building now under construction behind the brewery's patio.
A spokesperson confirmed the company would still be brewing beer but said they were not allowed to offer any other detail.
Fans were quick to blame Monster Beverage, the company that acquired Deep Ellum Brewing in 2022, which has already closed other regional breweries such as Cigar City Brewery in Tampa and Oskar Blues brewery and taproom in Austin, in an effort to streamline and centralize production.
But most fans just expressed concern about the potential loss of favorite beers such as Dallas Blonde.
"Rest assured — the Deep Ellum story is not over," the statement said. "Our beers will remain available throughout Texas, and we look forward to sharing them with our fans for many years to come."'
They thanked employees and customers, stating, "From the great folks who've worked here to those who've joined us for a pint or a show, we'd like to thank everyone that's been a part of our journey."
Eric Sandler contributed to this story.