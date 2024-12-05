More Guy
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives is taping in Dallas this week
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is coming to Dallas this week as part of a meet-and-greet, in support of Santo Spirits, a liquor brand he does in partnership with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar.
But Fieri has not come alone: The Food Network star is also filming future episodes of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, his massively popular long-running show on the Food Network.
According to a source that requested anonymity, the TV show currently has two crews in town, who began recording segments at restaurants around Dallas on December 4. The taping will continue through December 6.
The restaurants — there are six — have all signed nondisclosure agreements, and the tapings themselves are buttoned down tight. And a spokesperson for Food Network said they have no news to share.
So no one is willing to go on the record about DD&D being in town.
However, that does not stop an observant diner from noting abrupt closures of their favorite restaurants — blamed on perfectly-reasonable-sounding excuses such as "plumbing issues" and/or "routine maintenance."
There have also been loose-lipped employees bursting with pride who've been unable to resist sharing the news.
So far, restaurants that have been observed enacting sudden closures such as this include at least two barbecue joints, one of which is a chain: Soulman's Bar-B-Que, founded in 1974 in in Pleasant Grove; and Slow Bone, the acclaimed barbecue restaurant from beloved chef Jeffery Hobbs.
UPDATE 12-6/2024: According to a Facebook post on the city of Lewisville page, Fieri and his crew were spotted shooting at Starship Bagel, the award-winning bagel chain, on Main Street in Lewisville on December 6.
Barbecue is one of the most popular cuisines featured on Diners Drive-ins, and Dives, along with restaurants that specialize in quirky over-the-top dishes.
The show loves to feaure independently-owned restaurants that offer a good bargain, and that also have "legs" — places that have been open for a minimum of two years and display business smarts, since the show does not want to recommend a place only to have it close.
“Triple-D” has been airing on The Food Network since 2006 and has spotlighted at least 1,000 kitchens in all 50 states. Getting featured on the show has an incomparably beneficial effect because the episodes go into reruns and bring restaurants subsequent waves of business.
A story about the behind-the-scenes reveals their selection process, including suggestions from restaurateurs who've appeared on the show previously. They avoid places that’ve already been on TV, and seek out places where the food is made from scratch.
Post-pandemic, DD&D has been on the rebound, taping shows with a renewed intensity in cities such as San Antonio, where sandwich shop Ro-Ho Pork & Bread will appear an episode on Friday, December 6.
About two dozen restaurants around DFW have been featured including Afrah, Avila's, Cane Rosso, Chef Point, CrushCraft Thai Street Eats, Fred's Texas Cafe, Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine, Louie's, Maple & Motor, Nora Restaurant and Bar, One90 Smoked Meats, Original Chop House Burger, Pecan Lodge, Pepe & Mito's, Prince Lebanese Grill, Tacos Mariachi, Taste of Europe, Tutta's Pizza, Twisted Root Burger, and Whistle Britches — nearly all still open.
Meanwhile, there's one guaranteed way to find Guy: He'll be at Spec’s at 9500 N. Central Expressway #200, where he'll do a meet & greet and bottle-signing on Saturday, December 7 from 6:30-7:30 pm.