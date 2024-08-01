Pizza News
Donatos Pizza fixated on crust edges to open 2 Dallas-area restaurants
A mildly obsessive pizza concept is coming to Texas with two locations in Dallas-Fort Worth: Donatos Pizza, a chain from Ohio famous for serving thin-crust pizzas with toppings that stretch to the very edge, will make its Texas debut with locations in Frisco and Flower Mound.
- Flower Mound will be at 1450 Long Prairie Rd., in a small center that's also home to a location of Parlor Doughnuts.
- Frisco will go into a recently built space at 8990 Coit Rd.
According to a spokesperson, both will open in fall 2024.
Donatos Pizza was founded by Jim Grote in Ohio in 1963 from a single stand, and remains family-owned. They're one of the fastest-growing pizza chains in the U.S., with more than 460 locations across 29 states, including 179 traditional restaurants, says a release. (Their outdated website says 375 locations in 22 states.)
Their pizzas are also found in non-traditional locations via partnerships with Red Robin, sports, and entertainment venues.
At one point, Donatos was bought out by McDonald’s in 1999. By 2003, Grote bought it back.
Their signature is to place the toppings on their pizzas "edge to edge" — to appease diners who do not like plain crust edges.
Their menu features more than a dozen varieties such as veggie, four cheese, and pepperoni with hot honey. There are sub sandwiches including meatball and Italian cold cuts, plus salads and wings.
Their signature crust is a thin-crust but they also offer thicker alternatives as well as a cauliflower crust. Pizzas come in a 7-inch individual and go all the way up to a 14-inch large. Prices range from $15 to $25.
Fans appreciate their better-than-average ingredients and describe it as more flavorful compared to other corporate pizza chains, with a crisp thin crust and generous toppings.
They also have dining-in, and some locations serve beer.
"Bringing Donatos to Dallas-Fort Worth is a historic milestone for us as we begin this exciting journey to expand the brand into Texas," says Donatos Pizza president Kevin King in a statement.