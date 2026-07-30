Family joy
Celebrated chef brings Nigerian-Italian supper club to Dallas for 2 nights
An innovative chef known for blending Nigerian heritage with Italian culinary traditions is bringing his acclaimed dining experience to Dallas: Chef Tayo Ola, founder of The Ebi-Ayo Supper Club, will host two intimate dinners at Lo’ & Rosie Creative Studio in Oak Cliff on August 21 and 22, marking the Dallas debut of the traveling supper club.
The Dallas experience is part of Ebi-Ayo’s 2026 Southern Tour, which also includes stops in Houston and Atlanta. The supper club has previously hosted dinners in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. The dinners regularly attract celebrity clientele, such as Lupita Nyong'o and Janelle James.
The six-course, family-style dinner in an intimate setting is designed to foster conversation, discovery, and connection, a release says.
The dinners will reflect the personal story of Chef Ola, he says. Raised in Nigeria, Ola moved to the U.S. in 1998, where his first taste of Italian food sparked a passion for the cuisine and inspired subsequent travels throughout Italy. That journey inspired a unique culinary style that bridges his Nigerian heritage with Italian traditions.
Jollof Risotto with braised oxtail and creamy goat cheese.Photo courtesy of the Ebi-Ayo Supper Club.
Named for the Yoruba words Ebi (family) and Ayo (joy), the supper club was created to celebrate culture, community, and connection through shared meals, the chef says.
The Dallas menu will feature dishes such as tuna crudo with mango pepper sauce and fried sweet plantain; lobster and egusi beurre blanc puff pastry topped with caviar; and creamy goat cheese jollof risotto with braised oxtail.
The evening will also include handcrafted mezcal cocktails from LNK Mezcal, which is serving as an event partner.
“Bringing Ebi-Ayo to Dallas is about more than introducing a menu; it's about creating the kind of table where culture, fellowship, and joy can be experienced together,” Ola says in the release. “My cooking reflects both my Nigerian roots and the Italian food that became part of my story after moving to America.”
Tuna crudo with mango pepper sauce.Photo courtesy of Ebi-Ayo Supper Club
The supper club chose Lo’ & Rosie Creative Studio, a design-focused event venue at 1515 S. Ewing Ave. in Oak Cliff, as the setting for the Dallas debut. The venue hosts private dinners, celebrations, brand experiences, and community gatherings.
Tickets are $250 per person and include the six-course dinner and cocktails. The event is for guests ages 21 and older, and reservations are required. As space is limited, early booking is recommended. Reservations can be made through the event website.