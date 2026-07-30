Ready to Bowl
Healthy bowl and smoothie chain Grain & Berry returns to Highland Village
A fast-casual chain specializing in açaí bowls and smoothies is making a comeback with local owners in Highland Village: Grain & Berry will reopen at 3196 FM 407, Ste. 203 in The Marketplace at Highland Village on Friday, July 31.
According to a release, the location has new local ownership from Denton County residents Danish Lakhani and Shahrukh Lakhani, who also own businesses in Flower Mound and Little Elm.
Founded in 2017 in Florida, Grain & Berry centers on health-conscious fare including açaí bowls, smoothies, fresh juices, grain bowls, avocado toast, chopped salads, and other grab-and-go meals. The chain says its bowls are made with organic Grade A açaí imported from Brazil and menu items are free of artificial additives and added sugars. They offer also customizable choices for vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free diets.
Highlights of the menu include:
A wrap from Grain & Berry.Photo courtesy of Grain & Berry
- The Grain & Berry: The signature bowl layered with strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola, coconut, peanut butter, and Nutella.
- Healthy Elvis: Chocolate protein smoothie blended with banana, honey, almond milk, and peanut butter.
- Beat The Heat: Cold-pressed blend of beet, apple, ginger, cayenne, and lemon juice.
- Cluck-n-Roll: Chicken salad with romaine, croutons, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
- Go Fig or Go Home: Sweet-and-savory flatbread topped with fig spread, brie, apples, arugula, and balsamic glaze.
Guests can also build their own bowls, juices, and smoothies, or transform any salad into a wrap.
The Highland Village shop features an open prep counter where customers can watch bowls, smoothies, and juices being assembled.
The Highland Village location first opened in May 2025, but notably is now reopening under local ownership by the Lakhanis.
Co-owner Danish Lakhani says they were drawn to the brand's focus on high-quality ingredients and wanted to bring a healthy dining option back to the community.
“We immediately connected with the mission of the brand and its commitment to high-quality ingredients,” Danish Lakhani says in the release. “That inspired us to bring the Grain & Berry experience to Highland Village and create a place where healthy eating feels approachable and enjoyable. We hope every guest leaves feeling a little healthier, a little happier, and excited to come back.”
Grain & Berry will be open daily from 9 am-9 pm.