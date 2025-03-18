Steak News
Evelyn steakhouse with a girl's name debuts in Dallas' Design District
There's a new steakhouse opening in the Design District from the owners of The Mexican and Pie Tap: Called Evelyn, it'll open at 1201 Turtle Creek Blvd. on March 26.
A release says that the steakhouse will exude confidence, sophistication, and "a striking feminine energy." Hoo boy, that's a new one. In addition to the abovementioned feminine energy, the space will also feature an atmosphere infused with disco, rock ‘n’ roll, and dancing.
Because this is about vibe, atmosphere first: It's designed by ICRAVE (Catch, STK) and is a 9,500-square-foot space that features an intimate dining room, a main bar with seating for 75-100, and a late night lounge, also seating 75-100, that will exude a high-energy '70s and '80s dancefloor vibe.
Here's a quote from ICRAVE Design Manager Lisa Johnson (and as you may note, she is a female woman): “Evelyn is more than just a restaurant or bar, it’s a destination where nostalgia and modern allure converge … Evelyn is a little bit disco, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, and always effortlessly cool. Every room reveals a different side of her personality, adding to her aura of mystery. Guests are drawn into her world through carefully curated spaces that radiate energy and an undeniable sense of intrigue. You’ll feel her presence in every detail—always familiar yet never seen.”
The concept is from Reach Hospitality, whose co-founder Todd Istre — NOT a woman, so take it with a grain of salt — says that they "wanted to create something that bridges the gap between an old Hollywood steakhouse and a sophisticated nightlife venue but also very intentionally female-forward, unlike any other steakhouse in town."
Founded by CEO Rich Hicks, Reach Hospitality's portfolio includes Pie Tap, the excellent pizza concept; The Mexican, the high-end Mexican restaurant in the Design District; and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer.
Food, finally
Appetizers include Wagyu Cheesesteak Bites, Gulf Crab & Avocado Stack, Caviar featuring Siberian Baerii, Platinum Osetra, and Golden Osetra, and seafood towers.
Steaks as follows: 14-oz Texas Wagyu Strip from Rosewood Ranch, 22-oz dry-aged Prime Ribeye from DemKota Ranch in South Dakota, 18-oz Kansas City Strip from Allen Brothers; F-1 Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye from Australia; and Japanese Miyazaki A5 Wagyu from Japan, cooked tableside on a hot lava rock.
Entrees include Lobster linguine with a whole lobster, Bone-in Veal Chop Parmesan, and Chilean Sea Bass.
Drinks
There'll be a big wine list and a cocktail situation that will "capture the essence of Hollywood's golden age," and include a martini "program" that's "thoughtfully" priced from $17- $22 — except for one martini called The Price of Fame with Nolet's Reserve Gin, dry vermouth, black truffle bitters, and caviar-stuffed olives which is not-so-thoughtfully priced at $150.