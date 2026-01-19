This week in gluttony
New supper series top 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Two Dallas-area restaurants will launch new dinner series this week - one featuring celeb chefs and the other, craft cocktails and modern Texas barbecue. Also partake in some plant therapy paired with mocktails or a cocktail showdown featuring coconut and rum. Don't miss a Scottish January tradition at a local pub that'll host bagpipers to serenade guests during a three-course Scottish dinner.
Tuesday, January 20
Dallas Coquito Final Showdown at Saint Valentine
Top Dallas bartenders will compete to create their best coquito – a Puerto Rican Christmas cocktail similar to eggnog and made with rum and coconut – during this cocktail competition hosted by Tales of the Cocktail and Bacardi Rum. The competition will take place at Saint Valentine from 7-11 pm and guests are invited to sample each bartender’s entry and vote for their favorite. Entry and sampling are free, although an RSVP is encouraged.
Wednesday, January 21
Old Forester Whiskey Dinner Experience at Barrel & Bones
The Colony outlet of the craft bar and smokehouse will host a four-course dinner featuring bourbon expressions from Kentucky-based Old Forester. The menu includes salted cod croquettes, panzanella and panela cheese salad, roasted pork shoulder, and raspberry opera cake. There are a few tickets left and they’re $75, plus tax and a service fee. Dinner begins at 7 pm.
Thursday, January 22
Plant Project Sip & Shop 8 Hundred North
Get a dose of plant therapy during this a pop-up shopping experience in the lobby bar of JW Marriot Dallas Arts District by the team from The Plant Project. Enjoy a welcoming elixir upon arrival and take advantage of a $10 special on the bar’s signature Daisy mocktail. The event will run from 5-9 pm.
Celebrity Chef Dinner Series at The Crescent Club featuring Dean Fearing
Hotel Crescent Court has launched a monthly dining series featuring big-name chefs, with the first to include Dean Fearing, widely recognized as the “Father of Southwestern Cuisine.” Highlights from the three-course menu include Dean’s tortilla soup and a Texas surf and turf dish of chicken fried lobster and barbecue-spiced beef filet. Courses come with wine pairings, and the dinner will take place inside The Crescent Club located on the 17th floor, which is typically not open to the public. Reservations are $250 and the event begins at 6 pm with a cocktail reception. The new dinner series will run through June.
4th Annual Burns Night at The Londoner Pub Dallas
Burns Night is a Scottish tradition in January that celebrates the life and work noted Scottish poet, Robert Burns. A supper of haggis (a savory Scottish pudding) is served with scotch whiskey while bagpipers play. Experience The Londoner’s version of the tradition, which will include a three-course dinner, Glendronach Scotch whiskey, highland dancing, and bagpipes by North Texas Caledonian Pipes and Drums. Reservations are $60 and the event begins at 7 pm.
Friday, January 23
Supper Club at Crossbuck BBQ
The Farmers Branch destination for a modern take on Texas barbecue has launched a new monthly supper club series. Pitmaster and owner Tim McLaughlin will present five courses paired with craft cocktails. Highlights from this week’s inaugural supper club menu include smoked brisket empanadas, smoked cherry and star anise sorbet, twice-cooked bone-in pork chop with chipotle and pear compote, and blueberry ginger cobbler with peppermint ice cream. Tickets are $150, plus tax and dinner begins at 7:30 pm.