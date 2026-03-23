This week in gluttony
Garden parties top 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Festival season has arrived and one of Dallas' biggest takes place this week, with more than 40 chefs and restaurants in a garden setting. The garden theme continues with botanical tea party and author book signing and a cherry blossom dining experience at a sky-high restaurant. End the week with a Sunday morning "rave" bumping with caffeine and DJ beats.
Wednesday, March 25
Herradura Tequila Dinner Experience at Barrel & Bones
The Colony craft bar and smokehouse will host a tequila pairing dinner featuring five expressions of Herradura Tequila. Menu highlights include ahi tuna tostadas, fire-roasted adobo marinated whole pork, and chocolate cake with vanilla flan. Dinner is $80, and begins at 7 pm.
Thursday, March 26
A Cherry Blossom Experience at Kessaku
The sky-high sushi lounge will host four days of a seasonal three-course dinner with illuminated cherry blossoms and a “love letter ceremony.” Write a wish and tie it to the trees. The menu includes green tea service, edamame, marinated cucumbers, and a Kessaku tower of Wagyu steak tartare, sashimi, nigiri, and more, with lychee gelee for dessert. The dinner is $150, and seating times start at 6 pm. Dates are March 26-27 and April 2-4.
Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Enjoy wines from California, Argentina, and New York during this five-course pairing dinner at Del Frisco’s in Dallas and Plano. The menu includes halibut and shrimp ceviche, Duroc pork Milanese, Hudson Valley duck, Snake River Farms ribeye cap, and salted caramel bread pudding bites. The $185 price includes tax and gratuity and dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Dallas Arboretum Food & Wine Festival
Sample dishes from more than 40 DFW chefs during this springtime festival in the gardens of the Dallas Arboretum, at the height of Dallas Blooms. Multiple James Beard Award finalist participants include Misti Norris (Far Out), Abraham Salum (Salum), Matt Balke (Encina), Nikky Phinyawatana (Asian Mint), and Eduardo Osorio (Meridian). Tickets are $162 ($142 for Arboretum members) and the event will run from 7-9 pm.
Wine Tour Around the World at Fearing’s: It’s All in the Blend
As part of Fearing’s Wine Tour Around the World dinner series, this event will explore the artistry behind blended wines. Selections to be featured include wines from Spain, Portugal, Sonoma Valley, and Champagne. The $179 price includes culinary pairings with the guided tasting. The event begins at 7 pm.
Saturday, March 28
Garden Botanical Tea featuring Kimberly Schlegel Whitman at Bar Juniper
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will host author and lifestyle expert Kimberly Schlegel Whitman during an afternoon tea service with a presentation and book signing of her book, A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings. The $125 reservation includes a signed book plus spring pastries, finger sandwiches, sweets, and garden-inspired teas. The event will run from 12-2 pm.
Sunday, March 29
This is Coffee and a DJ New Artisan Distillery
Combining caffeine with bass, this high-energy Sunday morning “rave” will feature hand-crafted coffee and matcha beverages along with cocktails, mocktails, breakfast bites, and DJ beats. Suggested entry fee is $10, or pay $15 for a coffee beverage and bites, or $25 for a cocktail and bites. The party will run from 11 am-4 pm.