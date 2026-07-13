This week in gluttony
Caviar crowns the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Indulge this week with not one, but two, caviar events along with other luxe experiences like a Burgundy wine tasting and Amalfi Coast brunch. There's also opportunity to keeps things more laid back with a summer burger party, and even a humorous dinner with a former TV writer from The Simpsons.
Wednesday, July 15
Caviar & Wine Tasting Experience at Punk Noir
This guided wine and caviar tasting will feature wines from Hyde Vineyards Estates paired with Altima caviars in a bump-and-sip setting at the new Punk Noir tasting-menu restaurant on Turtle Creek Boulevard. Tickets are $50, and the tasting will run from 6-8 pm.
Thursday, July 16
30th DFW Restaurant Week Reservation Day Happy Hour at The Stoneleigh Hotel
The historic Stoneleigh Hotel will host a kickoff party in conjunction with reservations officially opening for the 30th annual DFW Restaurant Week. Visit the hotel from 4-6 pm for complimentary passed appetizers, samples of Stella Artois beer and Penfolds wines (the official beer and wine of DFW Restaurant Week), chalice engravings, a shuffleboard competition with prizes, and a champagne toast at 5 pm. (DFW Restaurant Week runs August 10-September 7.)
Friday, July 17
Red Burgundy Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Join the Pappas Bros. Steakhouse sommelier team for a tasting of rare wines from Burgundy, France, including selections from the storied Cote d’Or. A dozen wines are included at various stations as well as paired hors d’oeuvres. The tasting is $150 and will run from 6-8 pm.
Saturday, July 18
Sun's Out, Buns Out Patio Party at Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar
Embrace peak summer heat with a playful party built around burgers - and buns - at both Loro Asian Smokehouse locations (East Dallas and Addison). Guests can expect $10 sandwiches, like smoked pulled pork, pork katsu, smoked brisket, and smoked chicken, along with $8 “Porch Pouches” and a popsicle pop-up with free popsicles from 1-4 pm, or while they last.
National Caviar Day at Dee Lincoln Prime
The Frisco steakhouse will offer an indulgent special pairing to mark National Caviar Day. The menu includes two caviar “sammies” – butter-toasted mine Hawaiian rolls with chive crème fraiche and premium caviar – paired with the new Dee Luxe Sour, made with Hendrick’s gin, Lillet Blanc, white crème de cacao, and Supasawa premium sour cocktail mixer. The pairing is $65. Call 214-387-3333 for reservations.
Sunday, July 19
A Taste of the Amalfi Coast at Monarch
Experience a taste of coastal Italy paired with sweeping views of the Dallas skyline. The prix-fixe menu includes warm focaccia, heirloom tomato caprese, lobster benedict, rigatoni carbonara, lemon ricotta pancakes, steak and eggs, and more. The brunch is $95 ($35 for kids under 12), plus tax and gratuity, with the option of adding bottomless mimosas for $33 more. Seating times run from 10 am-1:30 pm.
Championship Match Watch Party at Columbian Country Club
Celebrate the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a final watch party at Columbian Country Club featuring DJ music, an ice luge, soccer-themed décor, and drinks sponsored by Don Julio, Casamigos, and La Marca. Admission is free and the party will run all day from 1 pm-2 am. Match time is 2 pm.
Bill Oakley's An American Culinary Curiosity Dinner at Vector Brewing
Bill Oakley is the Emmy Award winning former show writer of The Simpsons TV series, and he’s teaming up with Vector Brewing for two nights of dining and imbibing. This seven-course dinner event will offer a “secret” menu of rare regional American foods and a humorous talk by Oakley. Tickets are $135, with an optional beer pairing for $25 more. The dinner begins at 7 pm both Sunday and Monday nights.