This week in gluttony
Big burger bash tops 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Fundraisers and festivals make up this week's list of best food and drink events in Dallas, with Oktoberfest activities still going strong. Start the week with caviar and sparkling wine, but save room for burgers and burgundy along with brats and bier.
Tuesday, September 29
Altima Caviar & Mexican Sparkling Wines at Puerto Cocina
Caviar comes together with sparkling wines at Puerto Cocina, the Design District seafood-centric restaurant and bar. The $50 ticket includes bites like savory churros, tuna, and lots of Altima caviar paired with Mexican sparkling wines and the restaurant’s signature spritz cocktail. The event begins at 5:30 pm.
Thursday, October 1
Hundred Acre Wine Dinner at Al Biernat’s North
Four courses, five wines. This pairing dinner will highlight St. Helena’s Hundred Acre Wines with dishes like lamb medallion-topped puff pastries with brandy cream sauce, cocoa-crusted venison loin, and chocolate fondant bundt cake. Dinner is $325 and begins with a reception at 6:30 pm.
DIFFA Dallas Burgers + Burgundy
Created and hosted by chef John Tesar, this foodie fundraiser benefiting DIFFA Dallas returns to The Village Dallas for its 17th year. Celeb chefs from across DFW and beyond, including Roman Murphy of Shinsei, Dunia Borga of La Duni, and Abraham Salum of Salum, will present their unique take on the perfect slider paired with a glass of wine. Tickets start at $100 and include burgers, wine pairings, plus an open bar. The event begins at 7 pm with early entry at 6:30 pm for VIP tickets ($150).
Saturday, October 3
Frisco Oktoberfest
The 7th annual event will feature German culture and cuisine at The Star in Frisco, including traditional Oktoberfest games, live music, German bier, and plenty of pretzels, brats, and festival fare. The event runs from 11 am-9 pm and admission is free.
PlantaPalooza at Four Corners Brewing Company
This vegan food festival will host multiple vegan food vendors along with artisan shopping, interactive art experiences, DJ music, and craft beer. Admission is free and the party will run from 2-8 pm.
Sunday, October 4
Laketoberfest at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
The Lake Ray Hubbard location of Flying Saucer will host its annual Oktoberfest extravaganza, Laketoberfest. Guests can purchase tasting cards for $25 that include six flight-size pours of Oktoberfest brews from around the world. Menu specials will include Bavarian items like Jaegerschnitel with German potato salad, Sheboygan sandwiches, pretzels, brats and apple fritters. The party starts at 11 am. Stay for stein hoisting at 3 pm.
Dallas All Star Chef Classic
The 13th annual fundraiser benefiting Dallas 24 Hour Club, a nonprofit that provides recovery and life skills for individuals overcoming addiction and homelessness, will bring together top Dallas culinary talent for a night of tasting experiences. Participating chefs will include Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint, Kim Canteenwalla of Crown Block, Misti Norris of Far Out, Abraham Salum of Salum Restaurant, and Tida Pichakron of Haute Sweets Patisserie to name a few, and there’ll be approximately two dozen chef stations total. Individual tickets start at $200 and the event will take place at Longhorn Ballroom from 5:30-8 pm, with a VIP reception at 5 pm.