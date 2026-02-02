This week in gluttony
Big Game barbecue tops 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Super Bowl LX happens in Santa Clara, California this Sunday, and while the Cowboys haven't participated in the big game in more than three decades, plenty of spots around Dallas are hosting Big Game watch parties for the occasion. One will even welcome a celeb pitmaster who'll prepare a backyard barbecue buffet. Also on the list, two chances to celebrate gal pals ahead of Galentine's Day. (Find our list for best Dallas restaurants for dining out on Valentine's Day here.)
Saturday, February 7
Galentine’s Tea at Bar Juniper
The posh lobby bar inside The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will host afternoon tea service Saturday and Sunday especially for gal pals. The $125 ticket includes a selection of teas, delicate finger sandwiches, and decadent sweets. Seatings are at 12 pm, 12:15 pm, 12:30 pm, 3 pm, and 3:15 pm both days.
Sunday, February 8
Galentine’s Brunch at Community Beer Company
It’s Sunday Funday for girl groups at Community Beer Community, which will shower guests with gifts. A $10 reservation per person includes a sweet treat bag, built-your-own flower bouquet, photo ops, live jazz trio, drink specials, and a special vendor market. Indulge in brunch items like the doughnut breakfast sandwich, chilaquiles, and biscuit Benedict. The brunch will run from 10:30 am-3 pm.
Championship Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas
Pitmaster and foodie influencer Jack Arnold will make an appearance at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas to prepare a game-day barbecue buffet using his signature live fire techniques. Tickets are $125 and include a beverage from Texas Ale Project, along with large-screen viewing for the big game and live music before kick-off. The event will take place in the Outlaw Taproom and Aire pool deck and begins at 3 pm.
The Big Game Watch Party at Over Under
Over Under Sports Bar in The Village Dallas will host a watch party with menu specials, DJ music, photo ops, giveaways, and even a halftime Buffalo wing eating competition for a chance to win $500. Table reservations start at $160 for up to four guests and include priority views of the big screen and a dedicated server. Food specials include the “No I in Team” package ($50) with a dozen wings, chicken or steak nacho platter, and mini pretzels; the Flying High deal ($30) with two dozen wings; and the First Down Feast ($50) with cheeseburger sliders, loaded French fries with bacon, queso, and jalapeños, and a quesadilla. The party starts at 3 pm and table check-ins must take place by 4:30 pm.
Big Game Rooftop Watch Party at Happiest Hour
The Harwood District hot spot known for its sports watching parties will offer multiple vantage points for catching the big game, including the main dining room ($25 food and beverage minimum), garage patio viewing ($50 minimum), VIP bottle service minimum ($100), and rooftop (free with RSVP). Not that the rooftop will offer limited seating and room to mix and mingle, along with a dedicated menu of game-day specials. Doors open at 3 pm.