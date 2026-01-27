Valentine's dining
All the best Dallas restaurants for dining out on Valentine's Day 2026
Valentine's Day falls on a Saturday this year, which means it's prime date night. It also means restaurant reservations could go especially fast. Decisions must be made. Tables must be booked.
Here is our guide to all the best Dallas-area restaurants for dinner on Valentine's Day, February 14. Some restaurants are choosing to extend the festivities throughout the weekend, and a few are making a whole week of it. Bonus that you'll be showing love to restaurants, which are in recovery mode after being shut down for several days due to wintry weather.
To make the list, they can't just be open and serving their regular menu; they must be offering something special for V-Day, with menu details available and reservations still available.
Anticipate that more restaurants will be added to this list as the big day draws closer.
Al Biernat’s. Legendary Dallas steakhouse offers several ways to celebrate Valentine’s, from a luxe Surf & Turf for Two featuring lobster thermidor and Wagyu tenderloin ($199), to handcrafted His & Hers cocktails and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne. Specials also include an At-Home Date Night Experience with a full steakhouse spread available for delivery ($250). Available at both locations.
Asador. Restaurant at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a prix fixe dinner February 14, from 5-10 pm. (last seating 9:30 pm and two-hour maximum dining time). Dinner begins with a champagne toast and amuse-bouche, followed by courses like Braised Rosewood Wagyu Short Rib and Peruvian Warm Chocolate Cake. Live music and a keepsake dried floral bouquet for each couple are included. $115 per person.
Cafe Momentum. Downtown nonprofit restaurant celebrates Valentine’s Day with a three-course prix-fixe dinner February 12-14, featuring dishes like pan-seared scallops, steak frites, and desserts, paired with sparkling wine and a bottle of house red or white. $125 for two with wine, $99 for two without.
Catch Dallas. Uptown seafood and steak destination will offer luxe Valentine’s Day dishes and cocktails, including a Strawberry Rhubarb Clover Club with Casamigos Blanco ($20), hamachi ceviche with raspberry-yuzu sorbet and caviar ($35), lobster rolls with herb aioli and Kaluga caviar ($32 for two pieces), Stone Axe Wagyu with soy caramel and garlic-chive oil ($70), and a heart-shaped “Hit Me” chocolate cake with white chocolate ice cream and strawberry accents. February 14 only.
Crown Block. Restaurant atop Reunion Tower will host a Valentine’s Day dinner offering a four-course prix fixe menu alongside limited à la carte selections. Highlights include scallop crudo, blue crab salad, lobster bisque, Alaskan halibut, Westholme Wagyu striploin, lobster agnolotti, and Valentine-themed desserts such as chocolate molten lava cake and chocolate-covered strawberries. $145 per person, plus optional enhancements including caviar service and seafood towers. February 13-14. A Rose Petal Window Experience is available for a $50 premium seating fee. Valentine’s brunch will be offered February 15 with chef stations and themed pastries.
Dee Lincoln Prime. Prime steakhouse in The Star Frisco is offering Valentine’s Day specials February 13-15, including pan-seared Wild Hawaiian Amberjack with lobster saffron orzo, Toro Truffle Roll wrapped in pink soy paper, and an 8-oz Chef’s Cut filet with duchesse potatoes and grilled asparagus. Price varies.
Elaine’s Cocktail Kitchen. Frisco restaurant offers a Valentine’s Day four-course prix fixe dinner crafted by Chef Amy DiBiase. Optional wine pairing available. Available February 14, 4-9 pm. Price: $95 per person (+$45 for wine pairing).
Elm & Good. Deep Ellum restaurant will offer a Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner starting at $99 per person, with an optional wine pairing starting at $165 per person. Highlights include starters such as crab roll or beef tartare, entrees such as poached lobster and oak-charred short ribs, with the option to upgrade to a 40-oz. porterhouse for an additional $100, and desserts including chocolate panna cotta or toffee cake. Available February 14 only.
Evelyn. Turtle Creek hot spot is offering a four-course Valentine’s prix fixe menu featuring amuse-bouche, choice of soup or salad, entrée, and dessert, with optional wine pairing ($85), Taittinger Champagne ($155), and caviar. $125 per person. February 14 only.
The French Room. Elegant restaurant inside The Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas will offer a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner crafted by chef Frederic Sulis, showcasing refined French-inspired cuisine with optional wine pairings. $165 per person. Dinner available February 13-14. In addition, the restaurant will offer a Valentine’s Day Tea menu featuring a three-course traditional tea service for $80 per person, available February 9-16.
Haywire. Contemporary Texas-inspired restaurant will celebrate Valentine’s Weekend with a three-course menu for two, including a jumbo lump crab cake starter, surf & turf entrée of 12-oz. filet with smoked tallow butter and grilled jumbo Gulf shrimp, and red velvet cake with Mexican vanilla bean ice cream for dessert. $120 per couple. February 12-15, all day.
Ida Claire. Southern eatery will offer a special multi-course dinner for two will be offered starting at 4 pm on February 14, featuring shareable bites like crispy boudin and pickled shrimp; Caesar for two; entrée options such as slow-braised short rib, pan-seared duck, or cornmeal-crusted fish collars; and dessert of Lovebird Cake for two.
JW Steakhouse. Arts District steakhouse will offer a five-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner February 12-16, featuring starters such as lobster tart with chicory and a Cognac-celeriac bisque with root vegetables, beet and orange oil, and a crisp potato chip. Mid-course options include braised lamb agnolotti with lemongrass XO or seared pork belly with potato fondant. Entrées feature center-cut filet with smoked carrot purée, onion panisse, celery, and golden sauce or bread-crusted seabass with charred romaine and baby squash. $110 per person.
Kessaku. Japanese-inspired restaurant on the 50th floor of The National will celebrate Valentine’s Day with an Ai no Kaiseki (A Meal of Love) tasting menu, featuring oysters, edamame, the Kessaku Tower, and a dessert called “My Love” with strawberry, hazelnut, and chocolate. $150 per person. February 12-14.
Knife Italian Steak. Italian steakhouse at Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas will offer five Valentine’s Day dinner specials February 13-14 from 5-10 pm, including Caviar with Crème Fraîche paired with Baron Rothschild Ritz-Carlton Cuvee, Ora King Salmon with Il Borro Rosé, and 90-day Dry-Aged Striploin of Beef with Chateau Coutet Saint-Émilion. Specials range from $32–$120. There will also be a Valentine’s brunch 12-4 pm February 14-15, featuring carving station, raw bar, fresh pasta finished in a Parmesan wheel, wood-fired pizzas, and desserts. $135 for adults, $55 for children 12 and under.
La Parisienne French Bistro. French bistro with locations in Addison and Frisco will offer a four-course Valentine’s Prix Fixe menu on February 14, featuring French Onion Soup, Spicy Rigatoni Pasta, Butter Salmon, Boeuf Bourguignon, and a chef’s special dessert. $79 per person.
McRae’s American Bistro & Cocktails. White Rock-area bistro will celebrate Valentine’s Weekend from February 13-15 with special dinner and brunch menus. Saturday, February 14 features a three-course prix fixe dinner with starters such as Texas Pimento & Gulf Shrimp, Texas Twinkies, or Blueberry & Fig Crostini; followed by Love Salad or Lobster Bisque; and entrees including Surf ‘n Turf ($79), Herb Crusted Salmon Oscar ($69), Pear & Strawberry Glazed Pork Chop ($59), or Lemon Caper Chicken ($59); with desserts such as Chocolate Espresso Cake, Crème Brulee, or Tiramisu ($10 each). Friday and Sunday feature select dinner specials, and weekend lunch (Saturday and Sunday from 11 am) offers a $39 prix fixe menu with $5 mimosas.
The Mexican. Turtle Creek authentic Mexican restaurant will offer two Valentine’s Day experiences on February 14. “Love in Every Bubble” ($125 per person) includes a bottle of Champagne with chocolate-covered strawberries, live romantic guitar music from 6:30-9:30 pm, a photo booth, rose, and celebratory toast. “Where Love Never Ends” ($75 per person) offers an intimate after-dinner experience in the private lounge with live guitar music, a photo booth, rose, and welcome toast.
Mexican Sugar. Modern Mexican restaurant will celebrate Valentine’s Weekend with a three-course menu February 13-15, featuring shrimp and mango aguachile; a surf-and-turf main course of Wagyu NY strip and scallops with mushroom and vegetable enchiladas; and Kate Weiser Chocolate bonbons for dessert.
Mirador. Restaurant atop Forty Five Ten downtown will offer a special Valentine’s Day dinner including classic caviar service, whipped ricotta toast with pickled cherries, lobster Cobb salad, Wagyu sando with spicy mayo, shiso, and milk bread. Penthouse options also include caviar capellini or butter-poached lobster paired with Wagyu Denver steak.
Miriam Cocina Latina. Modern Latin eatery with locations at Klyde Warren Park and The Sound at Cypress Waters will offer Valentine’s Day menu specials alongside the regular à la carte menu, including Brocados de Pasión Ardiente (bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with shrimp and queso panela, $15) and Historia de Amor Inesperada (12-ounce ribeye with jumbo shrimp, roasted poblano-lime butter, Hasselback potatoes, and tomato-cucumber salad, $45). February 12-15, beginning at 5 pm.
Monarch. Modern Italian restaurant on the 49th floor of The National will offer a Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner featuring dishes such as tuna tartare, Wagyu carpaccio, truffle fonduta, Rosewood Wagyu filet, Maine lobster risotto, and a signature Valentine’s dessert, “Love,” with passion fruit mousse. $225 per person; children’s menu $55. February 12-14.
Night Rooster. Celebrity chef-driven Chinese restaurant coming soon to Dallas’ Design District is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu with optional add-ons featuring elevated contemporary Chinese cuisine. $85 per person. February 14 only.
Nobu Dallas. Uptown restaurant will offer a Valentine’s Omakase for Two on February 14-15, 2026, featuring a multicourse menu including King Crab Leg, Japanese Strip Sirloin, sushi selections, and White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake for dessert. $380 per couple. Seating begins at 5 pm.
Nuri Steakhouse. Steakhouse on Cedar Springs is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu highlighting elevated steakhouse favorites. $175 per person. February 14 only.
Princi Italia. Italian restaurant with locations in Dallas and Plano will offer a special Valentine’s Day à la carte “Best of Princi Italia” menu on February 13-14, featuring starters such as Tortellini Fonduta with black truffle butter, Meatball al Forno, and Crispy Calamari; pastas including Cacio e Pepe, Spaghetti Carbonara, and Lobster Fra Diavolo; and entrées such as Chianti Braised Short Rib, Pan-Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Cast Iron Seared Jumbo Scallops, and Veal Scallopini Parmigiana. Dinner service from 4:30-10:30 pm.
The Pyramid Restaurant. Seasonally driven restaurant inside Fairmont Dallas hotel will host a five-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner from executive chef Adam Reson. Highlights include Kusshi oysters with sturgeon cavia; amberjack with Seville orange and pistachio; lychee-pink peppercorn sorbet; and entrée options such as saffron-kissed sea bass, duck with amarena cherry jus, or an 8-ounce prime filet with optional foie gras bordelaise; plus dessert. $125 per person. February 14, beginning at 5 pm.
The Reserve at The Highland. New hotel steakhouse at US 75 and Mockingbird Lane from chef Andrew Bell will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix fixe menu featuring dishes such as hamachi crudo, lobster bisque with cognac cream, seared lamb chops, and Chilean sea bass, plus Valentine’s desserts. February 13-15. Live music on Saturday, February 14, beginning at 6 pm.
The Saint. Italian steakhouse newly opened in the Design District will offer a three-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu crafted by Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel, with optional add-ons. $145 per person. February 14 only.
SĒR Steak + Spirits. Steakhouse on the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole will offer a three-course Valentine’s prix fixe dinner February 12-14, with reservations starting at 5 pm. Highlights include truffle pasta or Wagyu carpaccio for starters, herb-crusted seabass or Texas Wagyu bavette for entrée, and a choice of Valentine’s-inspired desserts. $130 per person. Regular menu will also be available.
Sheraton Dallas. Downtown hotel's 38th-floor Chaparral Ballroom becomes the setting for a candlelit four-course Valentine’s Day dinner. Against skyline views, the dinner will feature dishes such as slow-braised 44 Farms short ribs with purple potato purée, sous-vide halibut with corn risotto, and dark chocolate crème fraîche delice; a welcome toast is included. $98 per person. February 14, 7-10 pm.
Silver Fox. Steakhouse with locations in Richardson and Fort Worth celebrates Valentine’s Day February 6-14 with $99 bottles of Veuve Clicquot, shared alongside menu favorites such as filet mignon with truffle butter, signature sides, and decadent desserts. À la carte pricing.
Sixty Vines. Wine-focused restaurant will offer a Valentine’s Day featured menu for two on February 13-14, featuring shared plates and seasonal favorites. Start with a shared starter such as burrata, albondigas, a pick-three charcuterie board, or wood-grilled shrimp; followed by two entrée selections including rigatoni, pan-roasted chicken, Atlantic salmon, or pork chop, with the option to upgrade to filet mignon. End with a Dessert Board for Two featuring Basque cheesecake, deviled affogato, and olive oil citrus cake. Available all day.
Sueño. Richardson Mexican restaurant will offer a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu featuring dishes such as poblano crab tostadas, braised lamb shank, and chocolate tamal with dulce de leche, paired with a trio of Mexican-inspired cocktails. $160 per couple ($80 per person). February 14 only.
Sushi | Bar Dallas. From February 13-15, couples can enjoy a 17-course Valentine’s omakase featuring chef’s selections, paired with a glass of Champagne. The experience includes a unique musubi-inspired commitment ritual, where each couple writes a personal message, tied together with gold thread in a musubi knot, and returned during dessert for a private exchange. Starting at $265 per person.
III Forks. Iconic steakhouse with locations in Addison and Frisco will offer a Veuve Clicquot Valentine’s special February 6-15, with bottles of the yellow-label Champagne for $99 to complement signature steaks.
Truluck’s. Elevated seafood restaurant with locations in Dallas, Plano, and Southlake is offering Valentine’s Day à la carte dinner menu, February 11-15, built around a “Love of Lobster." It will feature specialty dishes such as Lobster Rockefeller, Lobster & Caviar Risotto, Lobster Frites with truffle Parmesan fries, plus premium hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, specialty cocktails like the TRU Temptation, and a flourless chocolate bar for dessert. Prices vary.
Uchi Dallas. Knox-Henderson sushi destination will offer a special Valentine’s Day omakase dinner featuring an 11-course menu with dishes such as oysters with kizame foam, scallop carpaccio, A5 ribeye with brown butter maitake, and Black Forest-inspired dessert. $400 for two. February 13-15. Limited Ichi Sushi Boxes for pre-order to-go will also be available via the website, with optional add-ons like mini bottles of Laurent-Perrier Champagne.
Uchibā Dallas. Modern Japanese bar and restaurant upstairs from Uchi will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a nine-course omakase menu including Shima aji crudo, surf-and-turf maki with A5 tartare and blue crab, ribeye with Szechuan cream, and pavlova with raspberry. $275 for two. February 13-15. A limited number of Ichi Sushi Boxes will be available for pre-order online, with Champagne and ice cream add-ons.
Uchiko Plano. Plano location will feature a Valentine’s Day omakase experience with a 10-course menu featuring items such as dry-aged kanpachi crudo, blue crab roll, lamb rack “Kokoro,” dry-aged otoro sashimi, beef cheek, and a molten lava cake with strawberry and milk ice cream. $300 for two. February 13-15. Limited Ichi Sushi Boxes will also be available for pre-order through the website.
Windmills Craftworks. Indian fusion restaurant, brewery, and live music venue at Grandscape in The Colony will host a Valentine’s Day celebration February 14 at 8 pm. The evening features a three-course prix fixe menu and a live performance by country artist Summer Dean. $240 per couple.
Whiskey Cake. Refined-casual eatery for whiskey lovers will offer a Valentine’s menu February 12-15 featuring entrée options such as pan-seared Maple Leaf duck or tomato-braised beef with focaccia, along with a featured chocolate espresso martini. Available all day.