Burrito News
Dallas company buys Freebirds World Burrito chain with plans to expand
A chain known for its bulging burritos has a new owner: Austin-based burrito chain Freebirds has been acquired by Sun Holdings, the restaurant management company based in Farmers Branch, whose portfolio of restaurants includes Burger King, Taco Bueno, Papa Johns, and other fast food chain franchises.
The purchase went through for an undisclosed sale amount and was announced August 14 in a release. Sun Holdings plans to expand Freebirds beyond Texas.
Freebirds was formerly owned by Tavistock Restaurants, a Florida-based hospitality group that is transitioning to more upscale dining concepts such as Japanese concept Nami and Joe’s on Newbury.
The concept was first founded in Santa Barbara, California in 1987, before relocating its headquarters to Texas, home to all of its 64 locations, including 18 in the DFW area.
Sun Holdings CEO Guillermo Perales says in a statement that the acquisition can contribute to both the company’s brand variety and customer reach.
"Freebirds brings a distinct and vibrant energy to our portfolio. The brand’s commitment to quality ingredients and a customer-centric approach resonates well with us as operators,” Perales says. “We believe we can learn from Freebirds in customer engagement and menu innovation, while bringing our expertise in operations and growth."
Rebranded as a Texas-focused chain with a mission to expand primarily across the state, Freebirds is best known for its huge burritos that can go up to eight pounds. The chain also offers other Tex-Mex options, including bowls, salads, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas.
Each dish on the menu is made behind a counter as you choose your toppings, much like Chipotle-style build-your-own items.
Sun Holdings, founded by Perales in 1997, currently owns more than 1,500 restaurants and retail shop locations across 27 states.