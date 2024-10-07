Baguette News
French bistro La Parisienne to bring tea and Tiffany style to Addison
A French restaurant with an elegant, Tiffany style is coming to Addison: La Parisienne French Bistro, specializing in French fare and tea, will open a location at The Village on the Parkway in a former jewelry store at 5100 Belt Line Rd. #700.
According to a release, it's set to open in early 2025.
This will be the second location, following the success of the first restaurant at The Star in Frisco. La Parisienne comes from founder Mondi Tag, an attorney who also opened Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails in Addison, and Fiatto in the West Village.
“With Addison, we’re looking forward to bringing that same Parisian charm and exceptional dining experience to a new community, while also expanding on our dinner service and a more upscale dining space,” says Tag in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome both new and familiar faces to our Addison location.”
The menu will feature classic French dishes with modern touches for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. One new feature in Addison location will be an expanded dinner service, offering a more robust menu for evening dining with items such as an $18 Parisienne burger with brie and arugula to the Loup De Mer served with potato soubise — each dish is designed to transport diners to the streets of Paris.
Lunch and brunch items include $25 spicy rigatoni, bouillabaisse — a seafood dish of scallops, mussels, and salmon — $15 quiche Lorraine, and $18 tomato tart. Dessert features house-made French pastries such as triple chocolate mousse, crepes, and tarts.
They'll also install a private tea room, for afternoon tea Monday-Wednesday from 11 am-2 pm with $49 special menus featuring sandwiches, scones, and tea pastries.
Tying it all in, there will also be a bar featuring a cocktail program with a French twist, wine, and champagne. Drinks include Parmida La Vie En Rose and The Parisienne Old Fashioned, served in ornate glassware.
The restaurant is larger than the original Frisco location, coming in at 4,800 square feet, which includes the dedicated tea room as well as a private dining room. Design is by Mayavian Creative Studios, including Tiffany Blue accents, chandeliers, multiple water features, ample seating, and a patio facing an outdoor fountain.