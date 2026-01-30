Pizza News
Italian restaurant coming to Addison will sling New York-style pizza
New York pizza is coming to a walkable neighborhood in Addison: Called Goodfellas NY Italian Kitchen, it's opening in the Addison Circle complex at 5026 Addison Cir., in a space with long pizza history, most recently occupied by New York Pizza and Pints.
According to owner Sunu Samuel, it'll open in mid-March.
Samuel is a veteran restaurateur who is bringing his experience slinging pies in New York. He previously owned the similarly named Goodfella's Woodfired Pizza Pasta Vino in The Colony. There's also a Goodfellas Pizza & Subs in Wylie, and a number of Goodfellas across the U.S. who share similar comprehensive menus of pizza and American-Italian dishes.
"I've owned a number of restaurants around Dallas-Fort Worth for the past 20 years," he says. "We were contacted by the landlords at Addison Circle who were hoping to get another pizza restaurant in the space. We figured this new wood fire pizza pasta concept would be a good fit."
They'll have more than 20 varieties of pizza including meat lovers, BBQ chicken, Buffalo chicken, an Indian-spiced tandoori chicken, spinach & artichoke, and more.
There's a burrata pie with creamy burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, and arugula; and the Sally pie featuring lemon garlic chicken with mushrooms and rosemary potato chips.
They proof the dough for 48 hours, and use a hybrid oven combining cooking by wood and gas. Their dough boasts an ingredient you don't see in every pizza.
"Ours is different in that we add seminola, a coarse flour that's often used in bread and pasta," Samuel says. "It's what makes our crust crispier, which Dallas diners like."
There are also sub sandwiches, entrees such as eggplant parmigiana and chicken marsala, and about a dozen pasts such as lasagna, rigatoni alla vodka, and ravioli with spinach & sausage.
Prices will range from $16-$22 for pizzas, and $10-$18 for pastas. They're anticipating a brisk to-go business but will also have a sit-down dining room with wine and beer for those who want to eat in.
"These are entrees and pastas that are familiar to people from the Northeast — people who who've been to Mulberry Street and miss all the New York-style Italian dishes," he says.