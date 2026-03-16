Buffet News
Hacienda Buffet brings all-you-can-eat Mexican buffet to Garland
A new Mexican buffet restaurant has just debuted in Garland: Hacienda Buffet is now open at 1480 W Buckingham Rd., in the Northstar Plaza center at the southwest corner of Garland Ave., serving an all-you-can-eat Mexican dining experience for lunch and dinner, starting at 10 am.
The restaurant takes over what was most recently a location of Del Rancho Grill (which relocated), but was previously a Pancho's Mexican Buffet. Pancho's is the buffet chain founded in El Paso in the late 50s, forced to close most of its locations more than a decade ago. A couple of locations remain, but its demise still prompts loads of nostalgia among Pancho's fans to this very day.
Spotting an opportunity, entrepreneurial businessman Jose Becerra opened the first Hacienda Buffet in 2016 in Grand Prairie, featuring authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex in a festive setting. They've since opened two more locations in Carrollton and Fort Worth (which also boasts a big event space).
According to a spokesperson, Garland was the perfect place to expand, giving them the opportunity to hit the far east side of the DFW metroplex and serve as a go-to spot for families and enthusiasts of both buffets and Mexican food.
Hacienda Buffet features an expansive selection of Mexican and Tex-Mex classics: barbacoa and chicken enchiladas in house-made red and green sauces, tortillas made fresh throughout the day, salad bar with Romaine, tomato, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, and more.
There are dedicated stations such as:
- guacamole station, where avocados are mashed and seasoned to order
- taco station, where corn and flour tortillas are filled with choice of beef, pork al pastor, or grilled vegetables
- steak fajita station featuring seared skirt steak, sautéed bell peppers, and onions
Signature dishes on the buffet line include queso fondue with tortilla chips, slow-cooked carnitas, and chiles rellenos stuffed with cheese, battered, and fried. Vegetarian options are plentiful, including a rotating selection of rice dishes, beans, and vegetable medleys.
Other items include seafood, soups, menudo con pata, roasted corn on the cob, and a big selection of desserts including conchos with cafe de olla, rice pudding, Jell-O, fresh mangos, Waldorf salad, dried pineapple, cookies, sour gummies, fruit-shaped candies, coconut, marshmallows, and more.
The interior features hacienda-style touches including buffet tables clad in stone, decorative wagon wheels, and a terra-cotta-colored tile floor.
On weekdays, the buffet is $21.99, and on weekends it's $30 or $15 for kids.