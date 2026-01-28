Oyster & martini news
Dallas hot spot Hudson House debuts newest restaurant in West Village
Hudson House, the Dallas-born chain known for its ice-cold martinis, oysters, and fan-favorite burger, will soon open its newest location in Uptown Dallas.
The restaurant is set to arrive at 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 200, on Wednesday, February 4, and reservations are now open.
It’s the tenth outpost for Hudson House, which opened its first restaurant in Highland Park in 2017. The Uptown restaurant joins locations in Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, Preston Hollow, Lakewood, and Fort Worth, along with two Houston-area outposts.
It’s also the first of three restaurants that Vandelay Hospitality has planned for the West Village development, joining the forthcoming D.L. Mack’s and Ten Ramen, both of which are “soon-to-open,” according to a press release. Vandelay Hospitality has grown massively in recent years, including the acquisition of Ten Ramen and Tei-An, the acclaimed Japanese restaurants opened by much-lauded chef Teiichi Sakurai.
That growth has not been entirely without controversy. In 2023, the restaurant group settled a lawsuit related to employment discrimination. That same year, a warrant for the arrest of Vandalay CEO Hunter Pond was issued after he allegedly spit on a woman during an altercation in a Colorado ski town. The chain was also sued by a California-based restaurant also called Hudson House, which opened in 2008, who claimed that Vandelay’s identically-named restaurant was causing confusion among customers.
Despite that drama, Hudson House has earned a reputation as a solid neighborhood eatery with a menu that’s heavily influenced by the East Coast. That’s evidenced by both the space’s nostalgic design and the menu, which mostly focuses on classic American fare.
When it arrives in Uptown, diners can expect Hudson House’s popular cheeseburger, made with a special “house” sauce and thin-seared patties, East Coast oysters, and approachable plates like chicken Parmesan and fish tacos.
The star of the bar menu at Hudson House is its self-proclaimed “World’s Coldest Martini,” which is available in multiple iterations, including the savory Bleu & Gold, topped with housemade blue cheese stuffed olives, and the sweet Stone Fruit, mixed with peach vodka and white cranberry juice.
The 5,600-square-foot West Village location will include a large wraparound bar, spacious sit-down raw bar and outdoor patio.
Beginning February 4, the restaurant will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 am-9 pm, and Thursday through Saturday from 11 am-10 pm. On the weekdays from 3 pm-6 pm, Hudson House is on happy hour, with half-price martinis, $3 East Coast oysters, and $10 burgers.