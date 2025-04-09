Opening News
Dallas' West Village welcomes 2 new well-known local restaurants
Dallas' West Village, the mixed-use center in Uptown, is adding two new restaurants to its roster, both from Dallas-based Vandelay Hospitality. One does oysters, the other does pizza.
- Hudson House will open in the space at 3699 McKinney Ave. #200 that was most recently Hugo's Invitados but was previously Mi Cocina.
- D.L. Mack’s will open at 3699 McKinney Ave. #106, in the former Medici space.
Hudson House debuted in 2017 with a theme of East Coast comfort food set in an upscale neighborhood atmosphere. Signatures include oysters and being home to the "World’s Coldest Martini" — their claim, one that's hard to challenge.
The West Village space will span 5,600 square feet and will be the seventh Hudson House location in DFW.
D.L. Mack’s is Vandelay's Chicago-inspired neighborhood tavern serving cracker crust pizzas and classic American fare. Designed to reflect the timeless appeal of a Midwest-style corner tavern, the space features rich, nostalgic details.
This location will span 4,600 square feet and will be the third D.L. Mack’s outpost in Dallas with the original in University Park and the second location in Preston Hollow.
Both will open in the West Village in late fall.
Vandelay Hospitality CEO Hunter Pond says in a statement that they're thrilled, calling West Village "one of the heartbeats of Dallas’ entertainment and shopping districts for decades."
The center is currently home to the Violet Crown theater as well as restaurants such as UnaVida and Malai Kitchen.
"We’re excited to contribute to its vibrant dining scene with two concepts that we believe truly resonate with the community," Pond says. "DL Mack’s and Hudson House will not only bring distinct energy and flavor to the area, but also complement the existing tenant mix by offering elevated yet approachable dining experiences."