Hugs News
Nonprofit Hugs Cafe to open in east Dallas' Wilson Historic District
A charitable lunch cafe is opening in Dallas: Hugs Cafe, a nonprofit dedicated to providing training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will open a location in an adorable building at 2918 Live Oak St.
According to a release, the expansion comes via a rent-free lease from The Meadows Foundation in its Wilson Historic District nonprofit neighborhood, with support from the White Rhino Coffee Foundation and other Dallas community partners.
This will be the second Hugs Cafe, following the first which opened in McKinney in 2015. It will continue the nonprofit's mission of helping adults with disabilities gain job skills, build confidence, and contribute to their community.
The Dallas location will serve sandwiches, soups, salads, and coffee. Hours are anticipated to be Tuesday–Sunday from 8 am–3 pm. A grand opening is planned for fall 2025, with more details to be announced.
Sandwiches include grilled cheese, a Monte Cristo, a BLTA with avocado, and a "chickie hug" sandwich with cranberry pecan chicken salad and mixed greens.
Salads include a Greek salad, spinach salad, and a chef's salad with turkey and bacon. There are also breakfast items including Nutella crepes, a granola bowl, and a breakfast burrito. Prices range from $10 to $16.
The Wilson Historic District, where the new cafe will be located, is home to approximately 35 nonprofit organizations supported by The Meadows Foundation.
The building at 2918 Live Oak St. was previously used as a meeting space.
In addition to the cafe, Hugs Cafe Inc. also has Hugs Greenhouse, a garden and retail space; Hugs Home Cooking, monthly cooking classes; and Hugs Training Academy, a vocational education program that offers adults with IDD job training for careers in the food service and hospitality industries as well as placement assistance after graduation.