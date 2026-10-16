Raising the bar
Cane Rosso owners debut intimate cocktail lounge at The Star in Frisco
The hospitality group behind some of Dallas’ most popular pizzerias is giving the bar business a whirl: The PILF Restaurant Group debuted The Imperial Room cocktail lounge Friday, October 16 at The Star in Frisco.
First announced in July, the bar officially opened at 3685 The Star Blvd., Ste. 200, former home of PILF's Tipping Cow Creamery and next door to its Cane Rosso. PILF also owns Zoli’s Pizza and Thunderbird Pies.
“We’ve wanted to open a cocktail lounge for a long time, and The Imperial Room gave us the opportunity to do something completely different,” says Jay Jerrier, founder of PILF Restaurant Group, in a release.
Jerrier says he drew inspiration from New York cocktail bars such as Juniper Bar in Manhattan, a multi-level restaurant and sports bar located near Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.
“We wanted to create a place that feels special without feeling stuffy, he says. "Whether you’re stopping in before an event at The Star, meeting someone for a drink, or making us the destination for the night, we want this to feel like Frisco’s neighborhood cocktail bar.”
The 600-square-foot bar seats just 25 to 30 people, and will be available for private parties and special events. Guests can expect olive and navy tones, cozy booths, warm lighting, with a "classic cocktail lounge atmosphere."
The menu features cocktails by acclaimed mixologist Gabe Sanchez.Photo courtesy of PILF
Acclaimed Dallas bartender Gabe Sanchez, whose work has helped shape cocktail programs at some of the city's most respected bars, including Black Swan Saloon and Midnight Rambler, created an original menu that includes inventive cocktails, such as:
- The Calaboose Old Fashioned, made with a house Woodford Reserve rye and bourbon blend, gomme syrup, Fiore di Sicilia, and bitters
- Clear Skies, featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon, fresh grapefruit, honey, and mint oil
- Smoky Sunset, combining cantaloupe-infused La Pulga mezcal with cantaloupe cordial, habanero tincture and a hibiscus mist
The bar will also serve freezer martinis, a Japanese whisky highball, the Big Boy Margarita, Imperial Room Ranch Water, and mini margaritas and martinis for guests who want to keep it lighter.
The menu by PILF executive chef Mat Urban will feature shareable plates such as focaccia, Caesar salad, and n’duja toast. Larger entrées include Supplì di Telefono with pepperoni, mozzarella, and pomodoro; fritto misto with calamari and pickled jalapeño; and agnolotti with vodka sauce, ricotta, and Italian sausage.
Dessert choices are a lemon olive oil cake or a Chocolate Caramel Tart featuring dark chocolate, a layer of salted caramel, and a scoop of brown butter mascarpone.
"Unlike the group’s pizza-driven concepts, The Imperial Room puts cocktails at the center of the experience while giving the culinary team room to explore a different style of food and hospitality," the owners say in the release.
On opening weekend, the bar will be open from 5 pm-midnight Friday-Saturday, and closed Sunday, October 18.
Beginning October 21, hours will be 5-10 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 5 pm-midnight Friday-Saturday, and 5-9 pm Sunday.