Italian food news
Italian restaurant coming to McKinney makes clever use of social media
A young catering company specializing in Italian food, with a side of charm, is graduating to a brick-and-mortar restaurant: Called Tutto Italian Kitchen, it’s opening in August in McKinney, in a former Pizza Hut at 4150 W. Eldorado Pkwy. #600.
Tutto, which serves the three P's — panini, pasta, and pizza — is from husband-and-wife Alessio and Sadia Arzola, who've won over the locals via their catering business, launched in December out of Cibo Kitchens, a shared commercial kitchen in Frisco.
The catering business grew in no small part thanks to their savvy use of social media, with humorous, sometimes corny, but almost always engaging videos on Instagram highlighting ingredients, recipes, and Alessio's hammy charm.
A typical video: the one on eggplant parmigiana where he explains that salting the eggplant before baking helps draw out the water and give the eggplant a better texture.
"You can see it's sweating — like a college kid that didn't study for his math test," he says in the video. In other videos, he speaks in Italian and there are subtitles.
“It was just kind of an experiment to shoot some fun videos regarding our food, and people got very interested,” Alessio says. “Then we began getting catering out of it."
From there, they hosted a series of pop-ups to pique interest in their food: Italian-American specialities like chicken parmigiana, lasagna, and eggplant parmigiana, plus salads, focaccia, garlic knots, pizza, cannoli in a variety of flavors, and tiramisu.
They use good ingredients — extra virgin olive oil, dough made with 00 flour from Italy, and sauces that adhere to Italian standards, passed down from family recipes, including pizza baked in a New York-style oven for a crisp crust.
Alessio had pizza expertise — his father was from Naples, where he owned pizzerias, and father and son also managed a pizzeria together in New York. Alessio also worked for American Airlines. This will be the couple's first pizzeria together.
They won't serve alcohol but their meat is 100 percent halal, uncommon in the Italian restaurant realm.
They've given the location a sunny seaside vibe, using blue-and-white tiles, tiles being a favorite decorative element in Italian culture. Alessio also lent a personal touch, painting a colorful mural of an Italian villa on the water.
“We want to make good, authentic Italian food accessible for 'tutti,' — to everyone,” he says. “That's what tutto means: everything."