Chef Collaboration
Michelin-starred Indian chef cooks up 3-night event at Jashan in Plano
A two-time Michelin-starred chef is coming to Plano for a three-night culinary collaboration: Chef Atul Kochhar will visit Jashan in The Shops at Legacy East on October 3-5 for three very different dinners, each featuring fine Indian cuisine.
Kochhar made culinary history as the first Indian chef to earn a Michelin star in 2001, when London's Tamarind received the honor. He later opened Benares in London, which earned a Michelin star in 2007.
His visit to Jashan has a personal connection for Jashan’s chef, founder, and president Prasanna Singaraju, who has long admired Kochhar and counts him as inspiration for his own restaurant. The two chefs will now be sharing a kitchen together.
According to a release, the three-day collaboration will include the following events:
Night one, Saturday, October 3: The visiting Chef Kochhar will take the helm to create a seven-course tasting dinner for guests, replacing Jashan's signature Jashan 101 and Taste of India tasting menus for the night. Tickets are $140.
Night two, Sunday, October 4: At 10 Hands - The Sunday Supper, five chefs will prove that many cooks in the kitchen can be a good thing.The dinner will be prepared by Singaraju along with Kochhar, Akshraj Jodha, Ashish Bhasin, and Ramesh Thangaraj - chefs who represent various generations and backgrounds. The dinner is limited to 60 guests and will be designed to share, to celebrate the communal nature of Indian dining. Tickets are $160.
Night three, Monday, October 5: Monday’s meal will be a much quieter, more intimate affair, with chefs Kochhar and Singaraju cooking for just 20 guests. The night’s theme Dil Se, which in English means “from the heart,” reflects the admiration and respect the chefs have for one another, they say. Singaraju says Kochhar, in particular, helped inspire him to run a restaurant where the food “is inseparable from memory, culture and connection." Tickets are $225.
Jashan's owner and chef Prasanna Singaraju welcomes one of his idols to share his kitchen for three nights in October. Photo is courtesy of Jashan
Jashan is at 7401 Lone Star Dr., B120, at The Shops at Legacy East in Plano.
More information and reservations for the collaborative dinners can be found on the restaurant's website.