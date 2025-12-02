Chutney News
Ambitious Indian restaurant Jashan opens at Plano's Legacy North
An ambitious new Indian restaurant with a one-of-a-kind menu offering has opened in Plano: Called Jashan, it's an upscale spot showcasing dishes from multiple regions of India and is now open at 7401 Lone Star Dr. B120 in Legacy North, in the former Farm + Feed space.
Jashan is from first-time restaurateur Prasanna Singaraju, and stars chef Ashish Bhasin, one of India’s prominent regional cuisine specialists, with chef Ramesh Thangaraj, who are bringing flavors from cities and regions across India.
- Lucknow: in northern India, there are galouti and kakori kebabs, featuring minced meat with spices; sheermal, a flat sweetbread; nihari, a slow-cooked stew considered the national dish of Pakistan; and chaats layered with yogurt and chutneys
- Delhi: the capital city that's home to street foods like stuffed paratha flatbreads; crisp fried potato tikkis with chutneys; chole kulche — like a chickpea slider, and kebabs cooked over charcoal
- Hyderabad: a one-pot porridge called haleem; a rice casserole called dum biryani, a lamb dish called pathar ka gosht, and mirchi ka salan which are curried chile peppers — all highlighting the region’s love for spice and slow-simmered dishes
- Chennai: Favorites in this southern India city include Chettinad pepper chicken, meen moilee (fish stew), prawn curry, nethili fry (fried anchovies), paired with idiyappam noodles, appam crepes, and coconut rice
Starters include
- Lucknavi Paneer Tikka - Soft paneer cubes in a tangy masala
- Malabar Crab Cakes - crab meat mixed with curry leaves and mustard seeds, pan-fried and served with mint chutney
- Awadhi Seekh - minced lamb seasoned with a blend of Awadhi spices, skewered and grilled
- Demystified Samosa - layers of crunchy samosa, potato masala topped with safed matar (white peas), yogurt, and chutney
Main courses include
- Kacche Gosht ki Biryani - Basmati rice and goat in Nizami spices
- Konkani Seafood Curry - a coastal delight featuring scallops and cod in a spicy tangy coconut curry flavored with tamarind and curry leaves
- Malabar Parotta with Kerala Beef Curry - flaky, layered flatbread served with a spicy beef curry
- Goan Lobster Rassa - Lobster tails in a spicy Goan curry with flavors of coconut, tamarind, and a special Goan masala
- Nalli Gosht Roganjosh - leg of goat in a creamy tomato and onion gravy
Omakase
For those seeking something truly unique, Jahsan also offer the Dil Se menu — an omakase-style tasting, available in 7- or 13-course versions, featuring a procession of these flavors, letting guests discover the stories of these cities in one visit. The 23-course version is $175.
Beverage and decor
The beverage menu is overseen by mixologist Brian Van Flandern, who collaborated with Singaraju to create cocktails with Indian herbs, spices, and flavors. They include the Masala Martini, a spicy twist on the classic martini; Tamarind Margarita with tequila and tamarind; and the Saffron Spritz with Prosecco, saffron-infused syrup, and club soda.
Wine Director Rudy Mikula and Sommelier Antu Chowdhury have assembled a substantial wine-by-the-glass list, as well as a variety of wines from around the world, including Italy, France, the US, Australia, Spain, Argentina.
Desserts include Rasmalai Tiramisu, a fusion of Italian tiramisu and Bengali rasmalai, layering mascarpone cheese with cardamom-flavored sponge cakes, soaked in rasmalai milk; Saffron Pistachio Kulfi Indian ice cream with saffron and pistachios; and traditional gulab jamun, small dumplings drizzled with saffron syrup.
The 8,200-square-foot space features amber lighting and design elements inspired by Indian craftsmanship. A chef’s table and multiple private dining spaces provide additional choices for guests looking for something unique.
“Growing up, meals brought us together, creating moments that formed who we are,” says Singaraju. “Building Jashan comes from the desire to extend these moments; bringing these traditions to Dallas is both an honor and a responsibility I take very seriously. I believe in working with people who see the purpose behind every detail, and Jashan is guided by this belief, bringing India’s kitchens to a place where guests can find a piece of that familiarity and memory on the table”