Bring on the chilaquiles
Lake Highlands breakfast spot JJ's Cafe expands to Dallas Medical District
JJ's Cafe, a popular breakfast-and-lunch restaurant that debuted in Lake Highlands in 2011, has opened a new location in Dallas' Medical District, at 4711 Maple Ave.
Founded by José Ramirez, who moved from Guanajuato, Mexico, to California in 1997 before relocating to Dallas, the restaurant expanded to Garland in 2025 and has now opened its third location on Maple.
The menu combines American breakfast favorites with traditional Mexican dishes, all served throughout the day. Options range from pancakes, crepes, and waffles to burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches, tacos, omelets, huevos rancheros, and migas.
“Families get together to have a family breakfast, and they can choose from both American and Mexican items,” Ramirez says.
JJ's Cafe is best known for its chilaquiles, which are available with seven sauces: rojos, verdes, chipotle, poblanos, rancheros, habanero, and blancos. Diners can add proteins including brisket birria, pork carnitas, smoked brisket, fajita steak, chicken, short ribs, or beans and cheese.
The dish is such a signature that JJ's Cafe hosts a weekly Chilaquiles Challenge: Finish a plate of extra-spicy chilaquiles in under four minutes and win $500. The waitlist is currently booked three months out, according to Ramirez. So far, only two contestants — both professional spicy food tasters, one from Mexico and one from California — have completed the challenge.
The menu includes desserts like these strawberry and Nutella crepes.Photo courtesy of JJ's Cafe
Beyond the chilaquiles, customer favorites include Tres Leches Pancakes, Crispy Birria Tacos, Nutella Crepes, Huevos Rancheros, and weekend-only menudo.
The restaurant also serves specialty coffees, milkshakes, and fresh aguas frescas.
The new location is inside Food Nation Cinco Cocinas Food Hall, which opened in 2022 and was formerly known as Maple Street Food Hall. Entrepreneur Ray Quintanilla partnered with veteran restaurateur Mico Rodriguez (Mi Cocina, Mesero, Doce Mesas) on the concept last year, and the food hall is now home to JJ's Cafe, Wing City, Picazo Sushi and Poke, Sal's Pizza, and Bar Mico.
Ramirez says both the Medical District location and the opportunity to work alongside Rodriguez made the food hall a natural fit.
“Mico Rodriguez invited me to be part of this, and I have always admired him,” Ramirez says. “Together, we can deliver something that is both delicious and quick for the people who work around here.”
To serve nearby hospital employees and office workers, JJ's Cafe offers a $10 lunch special with choices including burgers, tacos, quesadillas, chicken fingers, chicken-fried steak, or a soup-and-sandwich combination.
Throughout his growth, Ramirez remains deeply connected to his customer base. When the pandemic forced temporary closures, loyal clients sent checks to help the restaurant keep its footing. Today, Ramirez repays that loyalty every holiday season by providing full Thanksgiving dinners to roughly 70 families in need — feeding around 500 people total. Recipients are nominated directly by customers, bringing holiday meals to local teachers, students, and church members.
JJ's Cafe is open daily from 8 am-9 pm, with extended hours until 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.