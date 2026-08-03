Coffee buzz
Suburban fave Lemma Coffee brews first Dallas cafe in high-profile spot
After building a following in the Dallas 'burbs, Lemma Coffee Co. is finally opening inside the city limits: The specialty coffee chain will debut its first Dallas location at Mockingbird Station in mid-September.
Lemma will take over the former Starbucks space at 5331 Mockingbird Ln., Ste. 150, bringing its high-quality coffee to the area's busy mix of residents, office workers, shoppers, and nearby university students. Owner Daniel Baum revealed the new shop's location in an Instagram reel on Saturday, August 1.
Baum, a former photographer, founded Lemma Coffee Co. in 2017, initially serving coffee at the Denton County Farmers Market. After opening its first brick-and-mortar shop in Carrollton, the company added locations in Frisco in 2020 and downtown Plano in 2022.
“For us, it is exciting to have a shop within Dallas and show the work we have put in over the past nine years,” says Baum, who grew up in Dallas.
The Denim Danger is one of Lemma's popular specialty drinks.Photo courtesy of Lemma Coffee Co.
Lemma focuses on premium coffee, with a menu featuring classic espresso drinks alongside specialty beverages made with house-made syrups. Highlights include:
- Citrusgoth Latte: Charcoal, chocolate, and citrus.
- Denim Danger: Blueberry syrup, maple, and brown sugar.
- The Great Bambino: Cold brew s’mores (inspired by the movie The Sandlot).
- The Bees’ Knees: Latte with vanilla, honey, and lavender.
- Seasonal Coffee Tonic: Espresso, lychee puree, fresh orange and lime, and citrus bitters.
The company has also expanded its matcha offerings to include drinks such as the Matcha Tropic with coconut cream and banana syrup, Strawberry Matcha, and Ube Matcha.
For food, Lemma partners with local Montecito Bakery. The menu typically includes butter and chocolate croissants, almond loaves, dulce de leche cruffins, avocado toast, sandwiches, and hoagies.
While the beverage menu remains consistent across its locations, Lemma designs each shop to fit its neighborhood. The 1,300-square-foot Mockingbird Station location will feature several single-person tables, plenty of natural light, and limited bar seating for guests who want to watch the baristas while working or studying.
“People will be able to grab what they need and get back to the hustle, and if they want to stay, we will accommodate them in our space,” Baum says.
In addition to its cafés, Lemma operates a roasting facility in Coppell that supplies its own shops and wholesale customers across North Texas, including DFW Common Good, Oak Cliff Bread, Brewed, Seventh Day, and Local Good.
The company prides itself on responsible sourcing, direct-impact relationships with farmers, and a meticulous roasting process. To highlight traceability, every bag of retail coffee sold in-store features the name of the farm, allowing customers to pinpoint the origin of their beans.
“We have a quiet but loyal customer base — our core customers come in, buy our coffee, and take bags home to brew,” Baum says. “It is a dream for us to bring our shop into the city and continue to grow.”