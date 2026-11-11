Juicy news
Juice cafe with cult following chooses West Village for Dallas debut
A sleek Scandinavian-style breakfast café with a cult following will soon occupy an Uptown suite: Joe & the Juice, a growing chain from Denmark, will open next spring at 3600 McKinney Ave. Ste. 501, across the street from Uptown Pub.
The news was first reported by The Dallas Business Journal, and Joe & the Juice has confirmed it in recent replies to social media posts.
More than a juice bar, Joe & The Juice serves sandwiches, coffee, and an array of pastries and healthy snacks and is known for its high-energy atmosphere. The website describes Joe's menu as a "combination of fresh food and drinks designed for customers looking for convenient meals without compromising on flavor."
Joe & The Juice started in 2002 as a sweet bohemian juicery in Copenhagen's artsy Rue Verté neighborhood. Founder Kaspar Basse partnered with Swedish equity firm Valedo in 2013 to create an ambitious expansion plan, and today there are more than 450 locations worldwide, including stores in New York, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.
The first Texas store is expected to open in Houston's Uptown Park area.
Joe & The Juice had a viral moment a few years back with its celebrated Tunacado sandwich, a flavorful combination of tuna mousse, avocado, vegan pesto, and sliced tomatoes. Unlike some other prominent coffee chains, its food is well executed enough that people review it (for better or worse) on social media.
Joe & The Juice's website shows the company is already hiring for its Houston location. But details on the Dallas store remain scarce. A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing shows the cafe will move into an existing space formerly occupied by Francesca's and plans to begin a $550,000 renovation project February 8, 2027.
The remodel includes new interior walls, ceilings, restroom facilities, and finishes, along with food-service equipment and associated plumbing, mechanical, and electrical work. San Diego's PGAL is listed as the design firm handling the project. The filing includes a targeted completion of construction date of May 18, 2027, but timelines can change.
CultureMap has reached out to Joe & the Juice directly and will update this story as more details become available.
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CultureMap Houston editor Eric Sandler contributed to this story.