Searing news
John Tesar's Dallas steakhouse to rebrand with new expanded concept
A steakhouse from a celebrity chef is undergoing a rebrand: Knife Steakhouse at The Highland Dallas soon will be known as Knife Steak & Seafood.
According to a release, a reintroduction set for January 2025.
Founded by restaurateur and former Top Chef contestant John Tesar, Knife Steakhouse opened in 2014. The rebranded restaurant aims to be more like Tesar’s Michelin-rated Knife & Spoon in Orlando, Florida, he says.
“We're taking what we've learned over the past decade, combined with the successes from Knife & Spoon in Orlando, to create an updated offering that gives Dallas the Michelin-star experience it deserves, especially with the Guide now entering our city,” says Tesar in a statement.
In addition to Tesar’s signature dry aged program, the seafood menu will be expanded from its current offerings of poached lobster and tuna, he says. It will draw inspiration from dishes at both Knife & Spoon and Spoon Bar & Kitchen, which operated in Dallas from 2012-2014. The result, he promises, will be a more affordable, approachable version of his Orlando restaurant.
Its unveiling early next year will coincide with the debut of a $13 million renovation to The Highland Dallas; the hotel will be under new management starting in November, the release says.
The hotel transformation, led by private investment and management company Lennox Capital Partners, includes a complete overhaul of guest rooms, bathrooms, a full renovation of the lobby, and a multi-phase upgrade to the restaurant.
The first phase of the restaurant’s upgrade will introduce a cocktail lounge extending from the bar into the lobby, with the official transition to Knife Steak & Seafood.
“We’re excited to begin a comprehensive $13 million renovation at The Highland Dallas, which will position the hotel as one of the top destinations in the city for years to come," says Pat Lowery, co-founder and Principal at Lennox Capital Partners, in a statement. "The refreshed design and the new Knife Steak & Seafood will offer a dining and hospitality experience that matches the dynamic culinary scene in Dallas, especially with Michelin's arrival.”
The Plano location of Tesar's Knife Steakhouse will not be rebranding, he says. For those craving Tesar’s signature dry-aged steaks paired with Italian-inspired dishes, he has a new concept called Knife Italian at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas.
“Knife has been open for 10 years, and while our business remains vibrant, it feels like the right time in my life to return to Knife and get back to its kitchen,” says Tesar in a statement. “With the launch of Knife Steak & Seafood, I want to reconnect with the restaurant and give back to the Dallas dining community that has supported me over the years.”