Chocolate News
Dallas' nationally renowned Kate Weiser Chocolate to close its doors
Dallas' top chocolatier is closing: Kate Weiser Chocolate, nationally known for its impeccably crafted and breathtakingly beautiful fine chocolates, is closing its doors for good.
According to a note from founder Kate Weiser, she and her financial partners have decided to close, "after 12 years of creating beautiful chocolates and making holiday memories."
Weiser stated that "our business is highly seasonal, labor-intensive, and over the last few years has required a heavy financial lift to keep operating."
They'll keep their locations at Trinity Groves and NorthPark Center open until they sell out of chocolate. Online ordering will be available until Wednesday, April 15.
Weiser, who began her culinary career as a pastry chef after attending the California Culinary Academy, founded her eponymous chocolate company in 2014 as part of the "incubator" program hosted by Trinity Groves, where she earned instant renown for her distinctive hand-painted, colorful bonbons — part of her vision to create edible art.
Carl the Snowman will be available during Christmas 2026. Photo courtesy of Kate Weiser Chocolate
She drew national fame after creating the popular "Carl the Snowman" hot chocolate kit, consisting of a hand-painted chocolate snowman, filled with marshmallows, that melts into a rich and creamy hot cocoa when submerged in warm milk. The product, which has been widely copied, earned her a spot on the annual "Oprah's Favorite Things" list in 2025 — her second time on the coveted list, following her initial appearance in 2018.
She expanded her brand to NorthPark Center in 2016 and the Shops at Clearfork in 2018, and partnered with Neiman Marcus. She was named Top 10 Chocolatiers in North America by Dessert Professional Magazine in 2014.
"While this is not the outcome I had hoped for, I am deeply proud of what we created and incredibly grateful for the lessons, relationships, and experiences that came with it," Weiser said. "I'm looking forward to applying those lessons to the next chapter and building something memorable again in the future."
She said her immediate focus was on securing jobs for her team. She's also arranged production for "Carl the Snowman" to have one final Christmas season with Central Market for the 2026 holiday.
"This company has been so much more than chocolate," she said. "It’s been a community, a creative home and a place to find gifts for the people you love. We are endlessly grateful for every visit, every gift shared, every holiday tradition and every moment you chose to include us in your lives. You all mean the world to me and I will take these memories with me forever."
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Amber Heckler contributed to this story.