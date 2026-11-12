Shop and sushi
Sushi favorite Kyo Omakase plots new restaurant in Preston Hollow area
A Japanese restaurant serving sushi, omakase style, is coming to the Preston Hollow area: Kyo Omakase will open at the Village at Preston Hollow at 4343 W. Northwest Hwy., Dallas.
According to Westwood Financial, which owns and operates the North Dallas retail center (commonly referred to as "the Central Market shopping center"), the restaurant will debut in 2027.
Most recently, Kyo has been operating as a catering venture, bringing intimate fine-dining experiences into Dallas-area homes. The Preston Hollow-area restaurant will include the centerpiece of those in-demand house calls: the popular omakase counter, according to a news release from Westwood.
Kyo's Chef Kyo Han — who trained at famous New York City counters including Sushi of Gari, Nakazawa, and Poke — started putting on pop-up events when he moved to Dallas.
In 2024, his sushi and omakase business began a two-year run inside the lobby wine bar Anise at The Drey Hotel. There, Kyo built a following for his approachable take on an omakase trend that was gaining momentum around Dallas. Omakase, which means "I'll leave it up to you" in Japanese, is a style of dining in which the chef selects the menu after checking diners' allergies, dietary preferences, and other restrictions. Dinner typically consists of a dozen or more courses.
Last July, Kyo Sushi Omakase announced on social media that it would temporarily close its hotel setup but "looks forward to welcoming the community" to its forthcoming space.
Kyo's future home, the 44,411-square-foot retail center Village at Preston Hollow, is anchored by upscale grocer Central Market and features a mix of local and national brands. Kyo will join the newly renovated Mister Wang, Cantina La Rosa, Summer Moon Coffee, and Club Pilates, among others. According to Westwood, which owns and manages the property, vacancies are rare, giving the company the opportunity to be selective about new tenants.
"Vacancies are so rare that when a space opens up, we focus on finding the concept that will serve the neighborhood and strengthen the overall center,” Lauren Ball, chief operating officer at Westwood Financial, says in the release. “This community values great food and beverage, so we're curating a premier restaurant mix that makes Village at Preston Hollow a true dining destination.”
CEO of Westwood KC Bills adds that "Dallas is one of the fastest-growing markets in the Sunbelt, and strong performance like we have seen at Village at Preston Hollow is an indicator of this."
No further details on Kyo Omakase's exact address within the center, menu pricing, or opening date were released, but Kyo continues to post updates on its Instagram and Facebook pages.