Ice Cream News
New dessert shop brings authentic gelato to Dallas' Snider Plaza
A sweet new dessert shop has debuted in Dallas' buzzy Snider Plaza: Called Gelato La Boca, it's an indie shop that does an Argentine twist on gelato, and is now open at 3406 Rosedale Ave.
Gelato La Boca was first launched as a wholesale brand, selling their gelato to restaurants and retailers such as Tango Room and Foxtrot Market, as well as a gelato cart for events, which sets up at Klyde Warren Park every Saturday.
They'll continue that side of the business, but are now making their gelato available by the cup and cone, along with coffee, tea, and drinks, plus a grab-and-go shelf with gelato to take home.
Gelato La Boca was founded by Martín Pereyra de Olazabal, a native of Argentina who moved to Dallas more than 20 years ago to attend SMU; and Owen Carlson, a native of Highland Park.
Gelato is a very big deal in Argentina — a little creamier than Italian style with exotic flavors.
La Boca's menu has 30 flavors available daily for delivery, but at the shop, they're limiting the official selection to 12 rotating flavors — although there will always be a longer unofficial selection in the back, says spokesperson Sofi Sugasti.
“We don’t want to overwhelm customers, but we want to make sure that they can always experience something new," Sugasti says.
Highlights include:
- Dulce de Leche La Boca: Dulce de leche ice cream swirled with dulce de leche syrup or with chocolate chip
- Chocolate La Boca: Ecuadorean chocolate with dulce de leche and chocolate flakes
- Sambayón: Similar to Italian Zabaione, made with eggs, sugar, and wine
- Strawberry Rose gelato, infused with rose petals
- Fruitera sorbet, with orange, peach, and strawberry
Their flavors were developed by chef Manu Torterola, who grew up in Argentina in a family of gelato makers. He created them with authenticity in mind. But they're also accommodating customer requests with flavors that are near and dear to American tastes, such as cookes & cream or mint chocolate chip.
Some of the flavors in their current lineup include white chocolate, pistachio, cold brew, passion fruit, banana split, and lemon mousse, whose tangy lemon flavor is greatly enhanced by the gelato's vanilla creaminess.
Other menu options include affogato featuring gelato splashed with espresso; and gelato with a side of melted chocolate — you dip the gelato into the chocolate, and it forms a crisp, crackly shell.
The location they're in was previously home to Ben's Cookies, the London-based cookie concept which closed in early 2024. The space has a long bench that accommodates on-site noshing and they'll add another outside (there is currently ongoing construction expected to be complete in the fall).
"You don’t need a large space for a gelato shop," Owen says. "We just wanted to be in area that was walkable and had families. We are ready to offer the neighborhood the best scoop of gelato they have ever had."