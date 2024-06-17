Henderson Avenue News
Convivial Canadian-born sports pub to debut on Dallas' Henderson Ave
A little slice of Canada is coming to Dallas' Henderson Avenue: Local Public Eatery, a convivial restaurant-pub-sports bar based in Vancouver, is opening a location at 2323 N. Henderson Ave. #100, in the center where fine-dining restaurant Gemma is, in the space previously occupied by Sushi Axiom.
According to a representative from the company, they'll open in late summer.
"An official opening date hasn’t been finalized yet, but I can confirm that we are under construction and slated to open late summer," the spokesperson said.
The center it's going into has sports-bar-pub history: Previously a similar venture called Henderson Tap House opened in the space next door.
Local was founded in 2009 and currently has 16 locations across Canada, plus one in Seattle. "Laidback, fun vibes are our jam, our creative culinary culture has few boundaries when it comes to flavors," they say.
Its Instagram page would seem to back that up, displaying youthful customers gnawing on wings, hoisting cheesy burgers in air, and clinking glasses in festive drink toasts.
LPG is part of the Joey Restaurant Group, a younger sibling of Joey, the more established upscale-casual restaurant chain also based in Vancouver, which opened a location at Dallas' NorthPark Center in January 2024.
The menu is concise, featuring elevated bar eats such as smash burgers, fried chicken, and tuna poke rice bowl. It hits all the hipster notes: fish & chips, steak frites, plus tacos, Asian, some chicken nuggets.
The bar offers craft cocktails like a spicy guava margarita with Tajin, plus interactive beverages like the group drink called "Cold Tea," consisting of "a tipsy tea party with a house-made Jameson whiskey mix served by-the-pot and poured into teacups." They're also fond of shots such as the Espresso Mar-tiny — "like an espresso martini, only smaller."
Hmm, the one called "The Porron", though: "Wine without rules: A party pitcher filled with Aveleda Vinho Verde and no glasses allowed. Pour it directly into your friends’ mouths and see who can make the longest pour." Okey dokey.
They have a serious commitment to beer, with up to 20 on tap, the selection of which they spotlight in a digital display above the bar. Brunch is a big deal, taking place on Saturdays-Sundays. There are TVs for sports viewing.
While it's is a chain, it's also known for giving each location a unique design and layout to gel with the neighborhood, via elements such as garage doors that opening onto a patio for indoor-outdoor seating.