Dumpling News
Dumplings and dim sum star at new Chinese restaurant in Lewisville
An Asian restaurant featuring two foodie favorites has landed in Lewisville: Called L's Dumplings, it just opened on the Lewisville/Carrollton border at 2560 King Arthur Blvd. #128, where it's doing dumplings and Hong Kong-style dim sum.
L's is named for the chef-owner, Chuxin Liu, who took over the lease from the previous tenant, Z's Wok, another Asian restaurant, in the Castle Hills Village Shops & Plaza — joining other tenants such as Ramen Akira, Moonglow, Kanzi Sushi & Hibachi, and Pie 314 pizzeria.
"We chose Castle Hills because the area has so many residents who are missing delicious Chinese food," Liu says. "We want to be that place that neighbors go to for good food and service."
Liu previously worked as chef in Houston, then moved to Dallas and worked in Frisco. This is his first restaurant. He's still in soft opening mode, but nonetheless with an expansive menu that includes dim sum-style dishes, dumplings, and even Chinese-American staples like General Tso's Chicken.
Dim sum can have different meanings. The dim sum that people get most excited about is the classic dim sum brunch where servers push wheeled carts through the dining room, stacked with buns and ultra-traditional dishes. Dallas' best known dim sum spot is Kirin Court, which has locations in Richardson and Plano, where they host dim sum with carts every day.
L's Dumplings does not have room for cart service, but it does have a dim sum menu with a dozen dishes you'd find at a traditional dim sum brunch: beef tripe, black pepper short ribs, siu mai topped with roe, Chinese broccoli in oyster sauce, steamed pork ribs with garlic, sticky rice chicken, wontons, and chicken feet in black bean sauce.
Their dim sum menu also incorporates a few dumplings: shrimp dumplings; crystal dumplings with cilantro and shrimp; and Teochew crystal dumplings — called crystal because they're noted for having a very translucent, almost crystalline skin.
Dumplings are L's other big specialty, offered in more than a dozen varieties that include:
- soft steamed dumplings such as beef, pork & chive, and chicken & corn
- pan-fried dumplings with a crispy bottom, filled with pork or shrimp
- soup dumplings, famous for containing broth inside the wrapper, creating an especially juicy filling
"All of the dumplings and dim sum are handmade by myself," Liu says.
Wisely, he also accommodates those old-school Dallas diners who live by Chinese takeout — serving familiar staples such as kung pao chicken, sweet & sour chicken, fried rice stir-fried noodles, and buns, priced from $16 to $22. Dumplings are a deal, with 3 to 6 dumplings going for $6 to $10.