Food Truck News
Caribbean food truck rustles up oxtails and jerk chicken in West Dallas
There's a new food truck doing Jamaican food, found in the unlikeliest of places: in front of another restaurant. Called Lynn Rich, the truck is in the parking lot of Henry's Majestic, at 2303 Pittman St., where it's serving oxtails, jerk chicken, and more.
The truck is named after owner Lynn Rich, a native of Jamaica who taught himself how to cook traditional recipes. As an adult he moved to California where he met his Dallas native wife.
When the couple moved to Dallas two years ago, Rich brought his recipes with him, working in the catering industry, preparing dishes from Jamaica and the Caribbean for events and parties.
"So where do I get my start? It would have to come from within," Rich says. "I've been cooking for over 20 years. I've been on my own since I was 10, so everything is self-taught."
The food truck's specialty is oxtails, but Rich also touts the shrimp pasta and oxtail pasta. Other offerings include curry chicken, curry goat, jerk chicken, fried fish, and beef patties. Prices run from $12 to $25 a plate.
Lynn Rich is one in a rotation of new food trucks that Henry's Majestic is inviting to camp out when their kitchen is closed or on weekends when they become so busy that an extra food vendor or two on site helps ease the burden on their kitchen.
The trucks park near the property's garden area with picnic tables. Food trucks can pull up and serve, then diners can eat in the garden, while still being able to hear the music and walk over to one of the bars to get drinks. Henry's is just starting to implement the program, so it's still in the works, without a schedule of vendors or set times.
Hours at Lynn Rich can vary from day to day, but the truck is typically open seven days a week, maybe starting at 11 am or maybe at 1 pm, until food is sold out. Word of mouth has been strong.
"As I say, the food goes fast, so I'll set the hours from 11 am to 7 pm, but the food normally sells before that," Rich says. "So, basically the food speaks for itself."