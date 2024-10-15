Recall News
USDA meat recall on salads, meals sold at groceries such as H-E-B
There's a major meat recall linked to possible listeria contamination, with hundreds of ready-to-eat meals and salads sold at supermarket and specialty store chains across the U.S., including H-E-B, Walmart, 7-Eleven, and Target.
The recall involves more than 9.9 million pounds of pre-cooked meat and poultry items produced from June 19-October 8.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released an updated list of products which include familiar names such as Dole, Boston Market, Great Value, and Michelina’s.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service found Listeria monocytogenes in poultry samples. They found the source of the bacteria in ready-to-eat chicken made by BrucePac.
They appeared in a variety of items including frozen dinners and pre-made salads sold at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, 7-Eleven, Albertson’s, Aldi, Amazon Fresh, H-E-B, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, and Save Mart.
They've issued a list of all the products with packaging, many with "Best by" dates long past.
A few highlights include:
Product Name
Lot Code or Establishment Number
Best By Date
Michelina’s Cheesy Chicken & Rice Bake
J4239
8/26/2025
El Monterey Signature Chicken Enchilada Meals
24267
9/23/2025
H-E-B Caesar Pasta Salad with Chicken
34733
|10/9/2024
H-E-B Southwest Style Chopped Salad Bowl
34733
10/10/2024
Boston Market Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese Casserole
J4207
7/25/2025
Trader Joe's Curried White Chicken Deli Salad
34834
10/8/2024
Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad with Blackened Chicken Thigh Meat
44818, 21794, 34013
10/6/2024 or prior
7-Eleven Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
44818, 21794, 34013
10/6/2024 or prior
Good & Gather Chicken Ranch with Uncured Bacon Salad
21794, 34013, 34733
10/13/2024 or prior
No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported but the USDA warned about the risks of eating food contaminated with listeria bacteria. Tip: One easy way to avoid getting listeria is to opt for plant-based chicken instead.
For more info, call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.