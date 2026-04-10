Tex-Mex News
Dallas Tex-Mex institution Desperados brings the puffy tacos to Plano
A Dallas Tex-Mex institution has expanded to Plano: Desperados Mexican Restaurant, a family-run Mexican and Tex-Mex favorite, has opened a location in West Plano, at 5960 W. Parker Rd. #210 in a former On the Border, just east of the Dallas North Tollway.
Desperados is a legend dating back to 1976, with a dedicated following for its authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites, and lots of margaritas, all served at a wallet-friendly price.
The restaurant was famously founded by Jorge Levy, who was working at another Mexican restaurant when he was approached by two customers who lured him away to start his own place. Jorge secured recipes from his mother to create the restaurant's menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, and they opened their historic location at 4818 Greenville Ave. in 1976.
They followed that with a second location they opened in Garland at 3443 W. Campbell Rd. in 1996. Jorge's two sons Jake and Michael Levy joined him, beginning to work at the restaurant from a young age. Jorge helped found the annual Dallas Margarita festival in downtown Dallas, and the restaurant operated a booth at the State Fair of Texas for many years, where they won the Big Tex fried food competition with their Deep Fried Latte.
In 2025, the Levy family retired, handing over the reins to Iron Table Hospitality, a Dallas company that also owns Firo Pizza, Craft Pies Pizza, and Fire Bowl Cafe. But Desperados is such a well-oiled machine, with many longtime employees, that little has changed, says spokesperson Shaena Rowland.
Mural at Desperados.Photo courtesy of Desperados
The Levys also lent a hand with the expansion, she says.
"They always wanted to expand to the north and helped scout the location," she says. "Desperados has maintained a wonderful group of regulars and many of the original customers from Greenville Avenue now live in Plano."
"Jorge, the founder who came up with these recipes, has also been back in our kitchen showing the cooks how to do it," she says
Specialties include their chile relleno; fajitas in chicken, beef, or shrimp; brisket and seafood tacos; upscale dishes such as steak Argentina, a tenderloin with chimichuri sauce; and what many swear is the best flan in town. To keep things fresh, they regularly rotate in new dishes with recent additions such as a quinoa bowl and stuffed avocado salad.
But they're best known for their Desperados tacos, their version of the cult puffy tacos from San Antonio in which the taco shell gets fried until it puffs into a crisp, airy, and chewy experience. Desperados' rendition has two crispy flour tortilla tacos, jack cheese, choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, pico de gallo, and avocado. It's their most-ordered entree since opening day.
A close cousin are their flautas, rolled in flour tortillas, filled with brisket or chicken, and deep-fried until also-puffy, served with guacamole, refried beans, and sour cream ranchero sauce. Most dishes average $15.
Margaritas are a key part of their appeal, with a big lineup of flavors such as frozen original and mango; the Texas Tornado, which brings to mind Mi Cocina's mambo taxi; as well as an irresistibly creamy new avocado margarita that was a major hit on opening day in Plano. And their "Margarita Wednesdays," featuring margaritas for $4, are a Desperados tradition.