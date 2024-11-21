Mex-Mex News
Mexican restaurant Vidorra queues up queso and margaritas for Rockwall
A popular Dallas-based Mexican restaurant and bar chain is coming to Rockwall: Vidorra, first founded in Deep Ellum, will open a location at 2620 Sunset Rodge Harbor Heights on December 5, just in time for the holidays.
The restaurant is conveniently located off I-30, near the western shores of Lake Ray Hubbard and the popular harbor district, where it will serve authentic Mexican dishes with a modern twist.
That means creative margaritas and Vidorra's signature Queso Blanco served in a 400-degree molcajete bowl – a fan-favorite experience.
Other entrees include street tacos, birria tacos, and sizzling fajitas, plus a top-shelf margarita flight, fruit-infused cocktails, and large-format drinks for sharing.
Vidorra, which means “the good life,” has locations in Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Addison. It's part of Milkshake Concepts whose portfolio of restaurants includes The Finch, Saaya, Harper’s, Serious Pizza, and Serious Eats.
This will the the fourth, notes Milkshake Concepts CEO Imran Sheikh in a statement.
“We want to reach every corner of DFW with ‘the good life,’” Sheikh says. “We’re thrilled with how enthusiastically Vidorra has been embraced by the communities in Dallas, Addison and Grand Prairie, and we can’t wait to begin serving new fans in Rockwall. There’s much more to come across North Texas and beyond – including Grapevine and Nashville, Tennessee which will open in 2025."
The 5400 square-foot Rockwall restaurant boasts traditional Mexican decor, vibrant atmosphere, immersive dining area, and patio perched above Lake Ray Hubbard.
Happy hour runs from Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm, featuring half-off select apps, $4 select beers, $5 select wines and $6 Vidorritas (rocks or frozen). Guests can also enjoy extra specials on Margarita Mondays, with half-priced ritas all day, and Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays, which feature a shot of tequila and two street tacos for just $8 all day.