Milkshake News
Irving dessert shop Milkshakes & More is exactly as advertised
A family-owned sweet shop in Irving is true to its name: Called Milkshakes & More, it's a dessert shop at 925 W. John Carpenter Fwy. #101 in Las Colinas Village in Irving, where it has a focus, though not exclusive, on ice cream and milkshakes.
The restaurant, located in a former vape shop, also offers smoothies, slushes, coffee, boba tea, and a range of desserts.
The shop is from Bill Grundun, a former chemist with a refined palate and a strong sense of hospitality.
"I was looking to open a franchise, but nothing jumped at me," Grundun says. "Then I thought about chemistry, blending ingredients, and in a family-oriented environment — something my kids could get into, that we could bond over."
He also hoped to serve the diverse population in Irving, including Muslims. His gummy bears are made from halal beef-derived gelatin, instead of pork, which is more commonly used. And their marshmallows are vegan.
Their menu is vast, and the combination options are endless. But shakes are their most popular item, in combinations such as salted caramel, Oreo cookies, peanut butter brownie, and matcha madness made with organic Japanese matcha.
Smoothie options incorporate a variety of fruit plus boosters such as bee pollen, chia, hemp, flax, mushroom powder, and spirulina.
The shop also serves boba tea in options such as brown sugar, Thai, taro, ube, and matcha. A coffee program caters to the community of workers who work in the many office buildings nearby; there's coffee, iced espresso, cold brew, affogato, and specialty drinks such as:
- Asian Elephant: Creamy spiced Thai tea latte with espresso
- Japanese pika: Matcha latte with espresso
- Irish sea turtle: Salted caramel, toffee nut and Irish cream blend over coffee
They use or sell products from local small businesses, including Henry’s Homemade ice Cream from Plano, Nikki’s Popcorn Company from Dallas, and cookies and brownies from next-door neighbor, The Irving Bakery.
"I wanted to source locally as much as I can, be a part of the community," Grundun says.