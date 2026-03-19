A taste of Hawaii
Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian restaurant will Spam Celina this week
A fast-casual restaurant chain is bringing Hawaiian plate lunches to Celina: Mo'Bettahs, a chain from Utah, is opening a location at 3505 S. Preston Rd., across the street from Lowe’s Home Improvement Store.
According to a release, the grand opening is Friday, March 20.
Mo' Bettahs was founded by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack in Bountiful, Utah in 2008. The brothers wanted to recreate the foods they grew up eating in O’ahu, Hawaii.
Unlike a typical lunch, the Hawaiian plate lunch is a meal centered on a protein such as chicken katsu or kalua pork, with two scoops of rice, and a scoop of macaroni salad. The dish is believed to have originated in the 1880s when plantation workers in Hawaii would bring their lunches to work.
Mo' Bettahs' menu offers traditional staples like the renowned plate lunch, featuring grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura. They also have a pake salad with a choice of protein and Spam musubi, similar to sushi except it's a slice of fried Spam glazed in teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice, then wrapped in a ribbon of dried seaweed called nori.
“Mo’ Bettahs has always been about bringing people together over great food and genuine hospitality,” said Kimo Mack in a statement. “Celina is a community that truly values ohana and creating memories with friends and family, and we’re excited to serve this neighborhood for years to come.”
Burleson is the 12th Mo’ Bettahs restaurant in DFW and 78th nationwide. The first DFW location opened in northeast Dallas in 2021, which was the concept's official debut in Texas.
Ahead of the grand opening, a soft-opening Friends & Ohana celebration will take place Thursday, March 19. The event is open to the public and features lunch from 11:30 am-1:30 pm. The festivities will continue with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner from 6-8 pm.
Guests will be able to enjoy a free mini plate and drink, grab some swag, and sample additional treats such as Spam musubi.
Hours of operation will be 10:30 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday, for dine-in and to-go.