Drink pink
Chinese milk tea sensation Molly Tea makes DFW debut in Carrollton
A fast-growing Chinese tea chain known for jasmine-based drinks, milk teas, and collectible merchandise has made its Dallas-Fort Worth debut in Carrollton: Molly Tea officially opened its pastel-pink doors Friday, August 14 at 2540 Old Denton Rd. #122.
Founded in Shenzhen, China, in 2021, Molly Tea expanded to the U.S. through a franchise model in 2024. It now has more than 25 U.S. locations and more than 2,000 worldwide.
The Carrollton shop is the brand's second Texas location. Franchisee Hui Chen opened the first Texas shop in Houston in February and says she plans to expand to Austin and Plano before the end of the year, with an ambitious goal of reaching 20 Texas stores over the next two years.
Chen chose Carrollton Town Center, a bustling plaza filled with Asian retail and dining options, where she already owns two Teso Life Asian retail stores and a T-Swirl Crepe shop. She picked Molly Tea as her next venture, she says, because of its popularity, innovation, and focus on high-quality ingredients.
“The brand offers a very high-quality product, and the company is deeply focused on bringing a new style of tea to everyone,” Chen says.
The 1,600-square-foot space features a vibrant pink interior accented by light wood, cream tones, cushy seating, and a long counter designed for quick service.
The menu is built entirely around a jasmine tea base, with popular offerings including:
- Premium Jasmine Milk Tea: Jasmine green tea and fresh milk.
- Pistachio Jasmine Coconut: Jasmine green tea, coconut water, and pistachio cream.
- Snowy Jasmine: Jasmine green tea, fresh milk, jasmine whipped cream, and pecans.
- Velvety Matcha Supreme: Jasmine green tea, fresh milk, and matcha cream.
- Jasmine Apple Milk Tea: Jasmine green tea, apple juice, and fresh milk.
Sixteen-ounce drinks range from $6.99 to $7.99.
The Carrollton shop's core menu will be supplemented by monthly limited-edition drink drops.
The premium jasmine tea used across all locations is imported from the brand's 800-acre farm in China, where tea leaves and fresh flowers are layered together to create a fragrant blend.
Molly Tea has become TikTok-famous for its pretty tea drinks blended with creamy milk and topped with snowy whipped cream. But its appeal extends to merchandise, too.
The store sells tumblers, ceramic cups, jasmine diffusers, and a 56-piece enamel pin collection. The face of the pin collection is Molly, a wide-eyed kindergartener with a flower-bud hairstyle who is described as "full of imagination and curiosity, exploring the modern world and expressing joyful emotions through her ever-changing looks."
Molly Tea merch, from travel tumblers to collectible pin sets.Photo courtesy of Molly Tea
For the grand opening on August 14, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free tumbler, while visitors No. 100 through 200 will receive a Cowboy Molly fridge magnet. The opening celebration will also feature country music line dancers, a nod to the brand's Texas arrival.
Throughout the grand-opening weekend, the store will offer a buy-one-get-one promotion on fresh floral teas. Customers can also download the Molly Tea app to order ahead, earn birthday rewards, and unlock discounts on drinks and merchandise through frequent purchases.
Regular operating hours are 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday and 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.