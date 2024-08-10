Bar News
East Dallas neighborhood bar bids farewell with party, drink discounts
A family-owned restaurant-and-bar in East Dallas is sadly closing: BarNone, a fun sports-bar destination in the White Rock Center at 718 N. Buckner Blvd., #100, in Lake Highlands that opened in 2020, will close on August 13, after nearly four years.
Husband-and-wife Todd Dickerson and Jennifer Rohde Dickerson said in a statement that they had never fully recovered from the pandemic and that business had slacked off in recent months.
But they wanted to make sure to throw a going-away event before they closed.
BarNone was a true neighborhood spot, catering to East Dallas: Lakewood, Forest Hills, Hollywood Heights, Casa Linda, Eastwood, and Old Lake Highlands, with signature drinks, beer, wine, and sports on TV.
The couple opened in December 2020 with lots of experience under their belt, including Todd's 30-plus years of food & beverage experience, 20 years as managing partner of Angry Dog; and Jennifer's industry savvy via her family's business, Bud's Salads.
At BarNone, they served all-American fare, including a burger made with meat ground in-house, clams Casino, wings, Todd’s Sunday gravy, and Manhattan clam chowder. (Their patty melts are said to be particularly amazing.) They innovated frequently, introducing and rotating in new dishes and novel specials, such as their half-price special on grilled cheese sandwiches every Thursday.
BarNone's patty melts are said to be particularly amazing.BarNone
Their accolades included earning a nomination in 2021 in CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards for Best Neighborhood Bar.
Unfortunately, timing was not on their side, as they made the decision to open just prior to the pandemic.
“Six years ago we started working on BarNone, as a work of passion," Dickerson said in a statement. "We’ve lived in East Dallas the majority of our lives and wanted to bring our style of food and drinks to the ED neighborhoods. While planning BarNone, we thought of everything; the food, the drinks, the atmosphere, the music, the service we wanted to provide…everything except a global pandemic. The pandemic happened and we opened right in the middle of it."
"We fought the good fight and we held on for nearly four years. But come Tuesday, August 13, we will be closing BarNone," they said.
The couple thanked their customers and regulars, calling it an honor to serve them, and offered special thanks to their employees, stating, "We’d like to thank our loyal employees, both the front of house and kitchen staff. Of all the aspects that made BarNone so amazing, the staff was the most special part of the equation."
Part of their desire to host a final going-away party is to put their staff's skills on display.
"We want to offer potential future employers the opportunity to meet our amazing staff," the couple said. "If you are in a hiring position in the hospitality industry, do yourself a favor and drop by BarNone to check out our outstanding staff. Our biggest regret is letting them down. Every one of our employees is amazing at their job."
For the rest of us, it's cheap drinks and sad goodbyes.
"Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end," they said. "That time comes for us at 11:55 Tuesday night. Please stop by Saturday, Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday to say goodbye to BarNone, our staff, our food, and our drinks. We will be offering very deep discounts on all alcoholic beverages. The closer to midnight on Tuesday, the cheaper we’ll get. So, please come by, even just to say goodbye."