Cool new hang
Rollin Joe's coffee shop to open in old New York Sub space by SMU Dallas
The iconic former New York Sub space across from Southern Methodist University is being amped up as a cool new off-campus hang: Rollin Joe's, an all-day, music-driven, coffee and beverage shop, will open at 3411 Asbury St., Dallas.
It will debut in late summer or early fall 2026, says a release, in time to serve espresso drinks, matcha, smoothies, and teas to a new crop of undergrads who need caffeine.
Rollin Joe's comes from SMU alumnus Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and hospitality veteran Kirk Thompson, who are transforming the longtime campus-area location into an all-day destination "pairing quality beverages with curated music, comfortable spaces and a community-focused atmosphere," the release says.
The location is notable for generations of SMU students and Park Cities residents who loved New York Sub, which had occupied the space since 1974, before closing earlier this year.
According to the release, Rollin Joe's will encompass 1,373 square feet with seating for 45 to 50. Features will include a covered patio, walk-up ordering, and a "Quick Sip" window for customers on the go.
The menu will focus on beverages, including coffee and espresso drinks, matcha beverages, specialty teas, smoothies, protein drinks, refreshers, energy beverages, grab-and-go sandwiches and snacks.
Notably, it will not sell alcohol. This is not a bar, frat boys.
Rollin Joe's will be an all-day coffee spot.Rendering courtesy of Rollin Joe's
Rollin Joe's will operate from morning through late evening, transitioning from coffee runs and study sessions to afternoon meetups and evening gatherings.
Music will also be a priority. According to the release, house music will be part of the daily soundtrack, with live DJs performing several nights per week and occasional guest DJs to help set the vibe.
For Mooty, the location was a key part of the project.
"The former New York Sub location holds a special place in the hearts of generations of SMU students and Park Cities residents," Mooty said in a statement. "When the opportunity arose to bring new life to the space, we saw a chance to honor that legacy while creating a new gathering place built around great drinks, music, community and meaningful connections."
Mooty, a nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is CEO and principal of Christie's International Real Estate @properties Lone Star. He says the idea for Rollin Joe's dates back more than a decade.
To clarify, the namesake "Joe" is not necessarily a person, but a concept, and what he's "rollin'" is, well, left to the imagination. As the release explains, "At the center of the brand is 'Joe' - a laid-back, music-loving personality who embodies the culture and spirit of Rollin Joe's. More than a host, Joe represents the welcoming, upbeat experience the founders hope to create for every guest who walks through the door."
Mooty explains, "The Rollin Joe's concept - and Joe's distinctive look and personality - has been a passion project of mine since I left the legal profession in 2012. I always believed in Joe as the focus of a beverage concept, but I knew bringing him to life would require operational expertise I didn't yet have."
Thompson joined the project after moving to Texas in 2024. His background includes owning and operating Panera Bread franchises in Kentucky and Florida, as well as Jimmy John's locations in Austin.
"When Jerry showed me what he had created, I immediately saw the potential," Thompson says. "The beverage category is evolving rapidly, and there was an opportunity to build something different - something that combines exceptional drinks, hospitality, music, and community."
The space was designed by Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC. According to the release, the design draws inspiration from music culture, vinyl listening lounges, and modern cafés, with comfortable seating, greenery, and lighting intended to complement the music-focused atmosphere.