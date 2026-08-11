Coffee buzz
Nūr Coffee perks up Carrollton with premium drinks in a sleek space
A new coffee shop is bringing specialty drinks, fresh bites, and a bright, calming space to Carrollton. Called Nūr Coffee, the shop is now open at 2741 E. Belt Line Rd., Ste. 107, near the border of Addison.
Nūr is owned by an entrepreneurial team with a variety of backgrounds: Cedric Ogbuehi, a former NFL player; Onyi Odunukwe, CEO of Glo Tanning; and Lisa Nguyen, a longtime açai shop owner and wellness expert.
Nūr means "light" in Arabic, a name that reflects the shop's mission to "be a light in someone's day."
To bring that vision to life, the team turned to local interior designer Angela Chantell to create a bright, minimalist, welcoming space. The shop is filled with natural light and soft cream tones, with a mix of communal seating and individual tables that contribute to its airy feel.
“We wanted to create a peaceful, calming space where people don’t feel rushed,” Ogbuehi says.
Signature matcha with vanilla cold foam.Photo courtesy of Nūr Coffee
The coffee menu includes classics such as lattes, cappuccinos, cortados, pour-overs, and drip coffee, but the signature drinks are the stars. Favorites include:
- Golden Muse: A vanilla latte with caramel drizzle, topped with vanilla cold foam.
- Be Someone's Light Latte: Vanilla and cinnamon paired with an extra shot of espresso and topped with vanilla cold foam.
- Blush Matcha: Ceremonial-grade matcha blended with mixed berries and topped with vanilla cold foam.
- Daydream: Earl Grey tea and vanilla with steamed milk or vanilla cold foam.
Nūr also serves rotating seasonal drinks. Current offerings include a Blackberry Cobbler Matcha and a Lychee-Tini Matcha made with coconut water.
They use coffee beans from Viewfinder Coffee Roasters.
The food menu centers on savory and sweet English muffins, with options including avocado smash, creamy salmon, banana brûlée, and a Tokyo egg muffin. Local bakery partner Commissary supplies fresh cinnamon rolls and cookies, while the menu also includes a variety of açai bowls and fruit-and-nut wellness cups.
The shop plans to keep things fresh with monthly limited-edition drops featuring new drinks and food items.
A membership program for $59 a month affords unlimited daily coffee, a 10 percent discount on food, and a $2.50 surcharge for specialty drinks.
The owners already have ambitious plans for expansion. They say they hope to open two more locations, in Uptown Dallas and Hurst, by the end of the year, with a goal of five total locations by the end of 2027.
“For us, it’s about the way we make people feel," Ogbuehi says. "Hospitality is our number one priority, alongside the high-quality food and drinks we offer.”
Nūr is open daily from 7 am-7 pm.