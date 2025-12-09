Italian News
Authentic Italian café from San Diego to open a location in Plano
Pappalecco, an Italian-inspired café founded in San Diego is coming to Texas: Pappalecco, which serves coffee, gelato, pastries, paninis, and hospitality, is opening its first Texas location in Plano at 1009 14th St. #600, in the Morada residential building in old downtown Plano.
According to a release, they'll open on Saturday, January 10, 2026.
The concept has roots in Italy, in Tirrenia, hometown of Francesco and Lorenzo Bucci, two brothers who opened a shop there before moving to the U.S. and opening the first Pappalecco Café in San Diego's Little Italy in 2007. There is also a second location in San Diego's Kensington neighborhood.
Bringing the concept to Plano are husband-and-wife Chi Yan and Jolly Chen, who became enchanted with the menu and atmosphere after visiting the location in Little Italy. Their goal is to recreate the San Diego's cafe's authenticity and excellence.
In addition to espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes, the menu includes a few signature items such as:
- Marocchino, with espresso, Nutella, and frothed milk
- Caffè Freddo, a cold brew blended with gelato
- Affogato, gelato topped with espresso
- croissants stuffed with gelato
There is also quiche; sandwiches on foccaccia such as caprese with tomato and mozzarella; salads such as chicken salad; toasts; and bowls.
“We’re honored to bring Pappalecco to Plano,” said Jolly and Chi. “Our hope is that it becomes a place where people feel genuinely cared for and can experience the best of Italian café culture.”
The café’s modern, minimalist design offers a warm and inviting atmosphere that feels both elevated and timeless. More than a place for coffee, Pappalecco is envisioned as a gathering space where friends, families, and neighbors can slow down, connect, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.