Coffee News
Family-owned Preston's Cafe in Plano gets you coffee and a sandwich
A family-owned coffee shop and sandwich cafe has debuted off quaint downtown Plano: Called Preston's Cafe, it opened quietly on June 1 at 1601 K Ave., with an official opening set for June 3.
The space on K Ave., also sometimes referred to as Avenue K, has seen its share of tenants, from a burrito place to a paleteria to a Mexican bakery. While it's close to downtown Plano, it's not on the main strip. But it has ample parking including crowd-pleasing drive-up spaces in front.
They've given the location a sharp makeover with subway tile and cabinets painted in a hunter's green.
According to a post by Downtown Plano, the café is owned by two brothers Thomas and Jimmy, plus Jimmy’s wife, Glo, who previously owned and operated eateries in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago before relocating to Texas.
Preston’s Café is named after Jimmy and Glo’s son.
They're doing coffee, featuring beans from Edison Coffee Co. in Lewisville, as well as beans from Chicago’s Metropolis Coffee Co., in a variety of drinks including espresso, cappuccinos, and lattes.
But they're just as much a sandwich and breakfast place, with 18 sandwiches: ranging from a grilled cheese on sourdough bread to a reuben sandwich with choice of turkey or beef pastrami, to a baked ranch BLT wrap with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Swiss cheese in a wrap. Prices range from $8 to $12.
There are nine breakfast sandwiches including a croissantwich with scrambled eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage; and a Fiesta sandwich with eggs, black bean puree, avocado, and provolone cheese.
Bagels are from Shug's in Dallas, and pastries are from La Casita Bakery in Richardson. There are also salads including a Caesar and a Cobb.
They'll be open at 7 am to catch the coffee-drinking crowd, and stay open until 4 pm for lunch.
“We look forward to serving the community and our neighbors. We want to add to the dynamic and energetic coffee and food scene in Plano,” says Thomas.