Pub News
Queens Head English pub to open in storied Deep Ellum Dallas location
There's a new English pub coming to Deep Ellum: Called Queens Head Pub, it'll open at 2713 Elm St. in the storied space that was once home to the legendary Green Room.
The opening is slated for May, timed to coincide with the arrival of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a goal to serve as a destination for match-day celebrations, live music, and neighborhood gatherings — an authentic and spirited setting where fans can unite over the game. (FIFA matches in Dallas will run from June 14-July 14.)
The Queens Head Pub will mark the second concept from Deep Ellum Collective, who in September 2025 launched The Terrace, an elevated event space at 2554 Elm St. with a spacious rooftop patio boasting views of downtown Dallas.
Led by longtime neighborhood veteran Eric Bradford (of Bomb Factory fame), Deep Ellum Collective is working on a series of projects aimed at revitalizing this iconic entertainment district while introducing fresh, community-driven hospitality experiences.
“Queens Head Pub captures the spirit of a traditional English pub while embracing the energy and authenticity of Deep Ellum,” Bradford says in a statement. “This is more than just a pub — it’s a gathering place that celebrates tradition, camaraderie, and the vibrant culture of the neighborhood. As our second concept, it sets the tone for what’s to come as we continue to introduce projects that contribute to the revitalization of this historic district.”
They promise that the pub will deliver the charm and tradition of a classic British public house, but with a Texan sense of hospitality, with full pints, hearty plates, and a welcoming atmosphere for "after-work regulars, match-day diehards, first dates, old mates, or anyone seeking a place that feels instantly familiar."
Food & drink
The menu will comprise elevated Britain pub fare, with entrees such as fish & chips, shepherd’s pie, steak & ale pie, and bangers & mash. Starters include Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, and curried mussels.
Other highlights include Guinness beef stew, the QHP Burger, and indulgent desserts such as toffee bread pudding.
The bar will serve imported and domestic draft beers, English ales, full pints, and expertly poured Guinness. There'll be craft cocktails, and an approachable wine and spirits menu.
Rendering of interior of Queens Head Pub, opening in Deep Ellum.Courtesy rendering
Design
Led by Droese Raney, the design recreates a traditional English public house that preserves the history of the space. The project combines the former Green Room space with the neighboring property to create a venue spanning 6,000 square feet. At its heart stands a striking 40-foot bar that incorporates the original Green Room bar — believed to date back to the 19th century — maintaining a tangible connection to the building’s storied past.
The space includes cozy nooks, communal tables, a relaxed lounge area, and a private dining space. A rooftop patio spanning 2,000 square feet will offer both covered and open-air areas designed for year-round use and a variety of social experiences.
Materials used include reclaimed hardwoods, stained wood, brass accents, tin ceilings, and hand-painted mirrors — many sourced from antique dealers in Round Top, Texas. They'll be open Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11 am. Follow the progress on Instagram at @queensheadpubde.