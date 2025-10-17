Tricks are for kids, but this Halloween, Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have plenty of shenanigans for all ages. From murder mystery dinners to special spooky treats, here’s what’s going down during the witching season.
Columbian Country Club
Ross Avenue cocktail lounge will partner with its neighbor Bocado, an authentic Mexican restaurant, to host a Día de los Muertos Block Party on Thursday, October 30, with Día de los Muertos–inspired cocktails, authentic cuisine, Latin music, mariachi performances, and a Lucha Libre exhibition. Tickets are $55, including two vouchers for food or beverages. October 30, 6-10 pm.
Dunkin'
Doughnut and coffee chain has a new Candy Bar Signature Latte, featuring espresso with chocolate, toffee, pretzel, and peanut butter flavors, with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and crumbled candy bar pieces, available hot or iced. The Spider Doughnut is a purple-frosted doughnut topped with a glazed chocolate doughnut hole, with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and vanilla flavored icing for the eyes. Through October 31.
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
Halloween goodies include: The Ginger Dead Man, a soft, spiced skeleton-shaped gingerbread cookie; Spooky Cupcakes that include Vanilla Jack-O’-Lantern, Chocolate Mummy, and Red Velvet Spider; and chocolate-covered Oreos dressed up for Halloween. Through October 31.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
For these days of the dead, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers a special combo plate and adult beverage. For $7 (not $6.66?) the Draco Taco combo includes a taco with grilled steak and seared cheese entombed inside a blue corn tortilla, topped with vampiro-style sauce, guacamole, garlic aioli, lime, crumbled feta, and crisp red tortilla strips. Each order comes with draco queso and chips. Fuzzy’s Drac A ‘Rita frozen margarita mixes Bacardi rum with strawberry purée, rimmed with black salt, and garnished with a pair of vampire teeth. Through November 9.
The Hampton Social
Downtown Dallas venue will celebrate the spooky in two ways: First, a Ghosted Halloween Cocktail – a mysteriously bright concoction of vodka, Midori, dry vermouth, black tea cordial, pineapple, and lemon, finished with eerie lychee pearls for $17, available through October 31. Second, a Hamptons Halloween Party on Halloween night with DJ, themed cocktails, and a costume contest (grand prize: $100 Hampton Social gift card). Free entry with RSVP. October 31, 7 pm.
Harvest Hall’s Nightmare on Main Street
Month-long pop-up at Grapevine’s downtown food hall features over-the-top Halloween décor, playfully themed cocktails, such as the Monster Mash-a-rita and Berry Scar’, and themed events, such as Ghouling Dueling Pianos, and Live Band Karaoke. Through October 31.
Heirloom Haul
Festive Halloween Tea with grilled cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, spider web muffins, ghost-shaped sugar cookies, hot and iced tea, and pink lemonade. Each child receives a pair of gloves, strand of pearls, and spooky fangs. There's also a pumpkin pie latte for $8. Reservations can be made online or call Frisco at 972-292-9510 or Prosper at 469-481-6339. Through October 31.
Ida Claire
Southern restaurant in Addison is hosting a free party with hauntingly delicious cocktails, costume contest, and live tarot card readings. Featured cocktails include the Death Note (Canaima gin, butterfly pea-flower tea, lemon, simple syrup, egg white), Green Goblin (Golden Eagle vodka, basil simple syrup, lime, liquid chlorophyll), and Blood Raven Sour (True Story bourbon, lemon, grenadine, cabernet floater). October 26, 7-10 pm.
JD's Chippery
Family-owned bakery is doing pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies for $3.50 or $45 for a dozen; and sugar cookies coated in Halloween colored sprinkles for $1.75 or $19.50 for a dozen. A pumpkin shaped sugar cookie cake is $37.50 but must be ordered in advance. Through October 31.
Joa Grill
Special Halloween Eve event features a 5-course menu with Halloween-themed cocktails and festive bites like a devil egg, Korean gumbo, yuzu salad, and meat board with NY strip, chuck flap, and marinated Galbi, plus chocolate cake. Plus costume contest with $300 prize. Tickets are $85. Thursday October 30, 6-8 pm.
KAI at Legacy West
Villains Unleashed party with traditional Halloween décor and a costume contest. October 31, at 10 pm.
Party crowd at Kai at Legacy WestKai
Legacy Hall
Plano food hall is hosting the Hall-o-Ween Bash with the Emerald City Band, guest DJ Ekow, and a costume contest with prizes for best individual, best couple, and best group. More than 20 restaurants and bars will offer food and drinks. Only a few tickets are still available. October 31, 6 pm.
Lounge 31
Highland Park Village bar will transform into a Dark Forest for Chapter 31: The Dark Tales, with chilling décor, eerie vibes, a costume contest, and DJ, from 8 pm-12 am.
Messina Hof Winery
Grapevine winery is hosting two events on Halloween night: Spooktacular Winetail Class features three Hallowine drinks paired with spooky hors d’oeuvres; tickets start at $57. Murder Mystery Dinner: Chamber of Screams is an interactive murder mystery dinner with a Halloween-themed buffet and wine pairings; tickets are $93 including fees. October 31, 6:30 pm.
The Mexican
The Mexican will transform into a stunning tribute to Día de Muertos — with more than 4,200 fresh marigolds, an altar, roaming Catrinas, and live mariachi on November 1–2. Indulge in exclusive holiday dishes like Lobster Poblano Bisque and Braised Short Rib in Recado Negro, and finish with a show-stopping Sugar Skull dessert. October 23-November 2.
Mexican Sugar
Weekend long Día de los Muertos celebration at this Mexican restaurant attempts to bring the spirit of Halloween to life with a Don Julio Tequila Tasting on October 31, 6-8 pm, and tableside sugar skull cocoa bomb carts during restaurant hours October 31-November 1.
Mockingbird Station
Mixed-use destination is hosting Trunk or Treat, a free, family-friendly evening packed with activities, entertainment, food, and sweet treats including Cane Rosso Food Truck wood-fired pizza, Herb’s House Coffee Truck, DJ, face painting, bouncy slide, meet & greets with Spiderman, Woody, Buzz, Elsa, and Rapunzel, palm reader, candy galore, and free wine tasting for adults. RSVP here. October 31, 5:30-8 pm.
The Parlor at Sheraton Dallas
Downtown hotel is hosting a "party to die for": a Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner in which attendees must unmask a killer in their midst by trading clues, gathering information, and solving the crime. Masks are provided along with hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Tickets are $60. October 31, 7 pm.
Pete's Dueling Piano Bar
Both Frisco and Fort Worth locations will host the Spooktacular Halloween Bash with live music and festive fun, as well as a spirited Costume Contest, where the winner will take home a VIP table for four to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2026 in style. October 31, 8 pm.
Sprinkles Halloween BOOtique
Cupcake bakery has limited-edition Halloween candy-inspired cupcakes at their Dallas and Plano locations and by delivery as follows: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup chocolate cake with peanut butter core and frosting, chocolate ganache, peanut butter cups; Twix chocolate cake with cookie crust, caramel, and Twix bars; Cookies & Scream chocolate chip-studded yellow cake with cookies & cream frosting and a vampire bat. October 20-November 2.
SusieCakes
Artisan bakery is doing sugar cookies shaped like ghosts and pumpkins, themed cupcakes, and cookie-decorating kits in creative designs such as Black SusieKitty, Spiderweb Vintage, Ghost, Jack o’ Lantern, and Barbie Halloween cakes, as well as the Boo Cupcake Box. For Día de los Muertos, SusieCakes is offering a cake with a hand-piped buttercream sugar skull. Available through October 31 at 6 pm.
TX Whisky Ranch
Fort Worth Distillery is hosting two spooky events: On October 24, it's a 6 pm screening (or is it screaming?) of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with food trucks, craft cocktails and tarot or palm readings. Tickets are $12. On October 25, from 12-5 pm, it's their annual Costumes & Cocktails party with axe throwing, DJ, food trucks, and a costume contest with a TX Whiskey barrel grand prize. Tickets are $15.
Virgin Hotel Dallas
Design District hotel is hosting two simultaneous Halloween Night events: The Fright Fest Halloween Dinner at the Commons Club includes $15 Hallow-tini towers, complimentary tarot readings and live music. October 31, 5 pm, reserve here. The Drop Dead Famous Halloween Party, come in costume to The Manor and The Pool Club for holiday-themed drinks and dancing. October 31, 9 pm. Tickets start at $20, VIP tables start at $300; reserver here.
Waterproof at The Statler
Rooftop lounge at The Statler Dallas hotel is transforming into the Horror Hotel for an unforgettable Halloween Night under the stars. Guests will dance to Top 40 and hip-hop, show off their best costumes, and enjoy VIP options with skyline views. October 31, 9 pm. General admission $15-$35, cabanas $200; reserve here.