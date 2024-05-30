Bakery News
Ruby Baking Co. brings magical vegan and GF cakes, treats to Rockwall
A new bakery is opening in Rockwall, with all sorts of gluten-free and allergy-friendly sweets: Called Ruby Baking Co., it's a cottage-bakery now stepping up into a storefront at 811 E. Yellowjacket Ln. #122, where it will open on June 1.
Ruby is from Chelsea Gannon, a vegan and gluten-free mom who started baking after she and her daughter changed their diet, and she wanted to make treats.
"I discovered it is really hard to find gluten-free sweets that were not dry," Gannon says.
She began baking cupcakes as a kind of hobby, but it quickly mushroomed into a small business out of her home.
"I heard from so many people that have celiac disease who were grateful there was a delicious option for them," she says.
Word of mouth spread. Soon she was receiving requests for special-occasion cakes, which are now one of her most in-demand orders. She took a class on cake-decorating and discovered she had a flair, with her cake decorations ranging from traditional to whimsical and fun. (Her work can be seen on her Instagram page.)
She's since expanded her menu further, with more allergen-free goods: dairy-free, egg-free, gluten-free, and nut-free.
Her menu includes cupcakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls in both traditional and strawberry flavors (topped with strawberry-flavored icing and strawberry preserves), brownies, and cakes — both custom-order and smaller to-go cakes.
Cookies include oatmeal sandwich cream pies and an innovative "sugar cookie bar" — like a cross between a sugar cookie and a blondie. Part of her passion is dreaming up new flavors and treats.
The bakery will feature a grab-and-go bar with all these items, made daily in a kitchen with no cross-contamination of wheat — a concern for celiacs. Employees will get an allergy-friendly, allergen-free food certification. Drink options will include Peaberry Coffee's gluten-free canned coffee, made with oat milk.
Many are surprised to learn that cakes, cupcakes, and even cookies made without traditional ingredients such as dairy and eggs can have the same fulfilling taste and texture.
“Being a fully vegan business, we have had doubters — I mean, we are in Texas — but we are ready to continue showing everyone that vegan and gluten free goodies can taste good," she says.
Hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am-6 pm, and they'll celebrate their grand opening on June 1, from 10 am-5 pm, with festivities and giveaways, including the chance to win cupcakes for a month.