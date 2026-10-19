Taco News
Rusty Taco to debut location at historic Lakewood Theater in Dallas
A new location of Rusty Taco, the Dallas-based taqueria chain, is opening at a surprising address: The historic Lakewood Theater at 1825 Abrams Pkwy.
The location is the result of a new franchise agreement with Bowlski’s, the bowling center and event concept founded by husband-and-wife Craig and Jennifer Spivey, according to a release.
The couple transformed the historic Lakewood Theater into a location of their Bowlski's bowling alley chain in 2019, joining the original Bowlski's which they founded in Aspen Valley, Colorado in 2016.
The Dallas Bowlski's features 10 lanes of bowling, food, and craft beer. The Spiveys, who live in Lakewood, felt the location needed a food destination and previously installed a location of DoubleDave's, the Austin-based pizza chain.
This is their first Rusty Taco, but Craig Spivey is no stranger to the brand. He first met founder Rusty Fenton in 2010 and reconnected with Rusty Taco in 2017 while working with US Foods, where the taco concept was one of his accounts.
Over the years, Craig became a regular customer and fan of the brand, founded in 2010 by Fenton, a Dallas entrepreneur with the idea to create a neighborhood taco stand chain. Fenton died in 2013, and in 2022 the chain was acquired by Gala Capital Partners. There are approximately 28 locations across eight states, with six in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including the iconic location at 4802 Greenville Ave.
“I’ve been looking for a great restaurant concept that we can feature at Bowlski’s for some time,” Spivey says. “Rusty Taco is a perfect fit for us, and we’re excited to build up both brands together.”
Dallas will open in late fall 2026. They'll also add a Rusty's to the Aspen Valley location, which will open in early 2027.
“We are delighted to team up with Craig and his family to expand our presence in non-traditional spaces like Bowlski’s,” says Gala Capital Partners VP David Gonzalez in a statement. “Our brand was built on being a gathering place, and by joining forces with the Spiveys, we strengthen that commitment to bringing people together with our great tasting food and now in a fun entertainment space.”