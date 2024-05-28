Pizza News
Dallas fave Sal's Pizza to close due to rising rent, seeking new space
A longtime Dallas pizzeria is closing, but will reopen in another space: Sal's Pizza Restaurant, which has been slinging pies in Dallas for 42 years, is closing its current location at 2525 Wycliff Ave., due to an increase in rent and food costs.
According to owner Sal Jakova, their last day of operations will be May 31.
Sal's was regarded as one of the few "good" pizzas, known for its authentic New York-style pizza, in the days prior to Dallas' pizza renaissance.
Jakova owned a pizzeria in New York before moving to Dallas, where he opened Sal's on Wycliff and the Tollway, serving pizza, noteworthy calzones, meatball sandwiches, and cold cut heroes, plus an entire menu of Dallas-Italian dishes such as calamari, chicken marsala, and cheese ravioli, in a no-nonsense atmosphere that summoned a touch of New York.
It was a godsend for pizza fans at a time when there were few pizza options.
Jakova's note expressed wistfulness and gratitude, stating that "it is unfortunate that we have gotten to this point," but expressed a note of optimism that they would be relocating.
"We are in the process of reopening another location right here in this neighborhood — unfortunately, it may take a bit longer than expected, but we promise you we will be back and be as good as we always were," he said.
"It has been a pleasure serving each and every one of you for over 42 years," his note said. "You have been and always will be a part of our family here at Sal’s.We thank you for all the memories that you and your families have shared with us."
His daughter Amy Jakova Smith said they had been on a month-to-month lease, and were potentially opening in a space next-door, but were also keeping an eye out for other locations, since redoing the new space was going to be costly.
"It is quite a bit of money to build out," she said. "We are afraid that it could take six months, but we will be trying our best to get it done."