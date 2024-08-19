Places To Go Foods To Eat
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
There's a new spot for peach cobbler in town, and you're invited to the opening. But first, make plans for a unique Vietnamese-inspired Cajun multi-course meal, a steak dinner for a good cause, and a concert pre-party featuring plenty of Puerto Rican rum.
Wednesday, August 21
Viet-Cajun Dinner at Restaurant Beatrice
The contemporary Cajun restaurant in Oak Cliff will partner with Vietnam’s Sông Cái Distillery to create a four-course prix-fixe dinner menu available Wednesday and Thursday. (The restaurant is the first in Dallas to carry Vietnam’s first gin, a double gold medal winner at San Francisco’s World Spirit Awards.) The menu promises to overlap Vietnamese cuisine with that of the Mississippi Delta and Gulf of Mexico, and standout options include banh mi charcuterie, fried catfish with tomato confit, and lychee panna cotta. Vegan options will be available, including vegan pho. Dinner is $150, plus tax and gratuity, and includes three drinks. A la carte options available. Reservations begin at 5 pm both nights.
Thursday, August 22
Panhandle-to-Table Dinner at III Forks
The Frisco steakhouse will host a fundraising dinner benefitting Panhandle Proud, an organization aiding those affected by the last spring's Texas Panhandle wildfires. While tickets are a hefty $500 each, $400 of that goes directly to the charity. The five-course dinner includes William Chris Vineyards wines and Garrison Brothers cocktails. Menu items include smoked quail rillettes, Gulf shrimp with corn and poblano puree, heirloom tomato goat cheese salad, ribeye with jalapeno bearnaise, truffle potatoes and vegetables, and a lavender Texas peach tart with honey-thyme ice cream. Dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum Pre-Party at Cold Beer Company
Rocker Sammy Hagar is in town this week for a show at Dos Equis Pavillion, but fans can get the party started early with a taste of his Puerto Rican rum. Visit Cold Beer Company at 3600 Main St. from 4:30–6:30 pm for samples of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum’s full portfolio, including Platinum Rum, Kola Spiced Rum, and Red Head Rum, along with specialty cocktails. No word if Hagar himself will be in attendance, but there are sure to be plenty of fellow “Redheads.”
Saturday, August 24
Mango Joy Ride Tour
The National Mango Board will send its mango bus on a “joy ride” across the Southern U.S., and the only stops in Texas happen this weekend. Visit Kroger in Prosper at 1250 N. Preston Rd. from 10 am–2 pm for free mango samples, games, swag, recipes, and chef tips. On Sunday, Frisco RoughRiders ticketholders can visit the truck during the game from 4:30–9 pm at Riders Field in Frisco.
The Peach Cobbler Factory Soft Opening
Frisco will get its own location of the North Carolina-based Peach Cobbler Factory (8874 Coleman Blvd.), which will hold a soft opening starting at noon. Menu items span well beyond peach cobbler and range from brownies and Belgian waffles to banana puddings, shakes, cinnamon rolls, and churro sticks. The dessert chain also has locations in Deep Ellum, Richardson, and Arlington.